Destiny 2 Legendary Lost Sectors: Schedule and Power Level requirements

Destiny
The Dawn Chorus Eotic sits on snow infront of a fire

Destiny 2’s Lost Sectors were an addition to the sequel’s launch all the way back in 2017. While they were bitesize add-ons to the universe back then, nowadays they serve an important gameplay focus as a way to get exotics missing from your arsenal. Here’s everything you need to know about Destiny 2’s Legendary Lost Sectors.

Legendary Lost Sectors are a relatively new addition to Destiny 2, coming in Season of the Worthy back in Shadowkeep. However, things have changed significantly since then, and now in Lightfall, they’re an important part of getting your hands on the Exotic armor you need. 

They’re also a great place to hone your endgame skills, as they offer a challenge that’s not quite as hard as Grandmaster Nightfalls or Master Raids, but they are a great stepping stone into that harder level of content. 

You’ll need to complete these to increase your Guardian Ranks and focus on the Exotic armor you’re missing. So what is the current rotation and how do you complete these harder Lost Sectors in Destiny 2? Don’t worry – we have you covered with everything you need to know. 

Destiny 2 Legendary Lost Sectors difficulty: What Power Level are they?

Players can choose their difficulty for increased rewards.

Legendary Lost Sectors are tough versions of the normal Lost Sectors scattered throughout all of Destiny’s destinations. These updated spaces offer a big challenge, that while not on the difficulty curve of a Grandmaster Nightfall, is a great bridge to that higher-end game content. 

There are two difficulty settings you can choose from when entering a Legendary Lost Sector. They are as follows: 

DifficultyPower Level
Legend1830
Master1840

These are obviously pretty steep requirements. We would not recommend trying these until you are at least 20 power levels away (1810 or 1820) and even then, that will be a significant challenge unless you’re a veteran player. You’re going to need to kill a wide array of enemies, including Champions, to get through, all with a -quasitime limit, so make sure you are at a reasonable power level going in.

Destiny 2 Legendary Lost Sector rewards: What Exotics can you get?

Clearing all the Champions will get you a lot of rewards on completion

Legendary Lost Sectors, while tougher than most of the base game content, are equally rewarding too. They offer you the chance to get reasonable resources, as well as many different exotic armors across each class. 

For a completion where you kill all of the Champions, you have a chance at getting a random Exotic drop at the end of the run. Each day, which Exotic you can earn in which slot (Helmet, Arm, Chest, and Legs) will change along with the Lost Sector.

It’s not guaranteed that you’ll get an Exotic after a completion though, so get ready to run a couple of times. The common consensus is that Legend has a 25% chance to drop an Exotic, while Master is 33%. That said, Bungie has recently said they’ve increased the chance, although it’s not clear by how much.

You can get any Exotic to drop from a Legendary Lost Sector, though it is weighted to give you ones you don’t have. Because there are Lost Sector exclusive Exotics, you will be getting those first before opening up your pool further. Here are all the Legendary Lost Sector exclusive Exotics for each class:

Warlock

SlotExotic
HelmetDawn Chorus
HelmetFallen Sunstars
ArmsNecrotic Grips
ArmsNothing Manacles
ArmsOsiomancy Gloves
ArmsBallidorse Wrathweavers
ChestMantle of Battle Harmony
LegsBoots of the Assembler
LegsSecant Filaments
LegsRain of Fire
LegsSwarmers

Titan

SlotExotic
HelmetPrecious Scars
HelmetLoreley’s Splendor Helm
HelmetCadmus Ridge Lancecap
ArmsIcefall Mantle
ArmsNo Back Up Plan
ArmsSecond Chance
ArmsPoint-Contact Cannon Brace,
ChestCuirass of the Falling Star
ChestHoarfrost-Z
LegsThe Path of Burning Steps
LegsAbeyant Leap

Hunter

SlotExotic
HelmetBlight Ranger
HelmetMask of Bakris
HelmetCyrtarachne’s Facade
ArmsAthrys’s Embrace
ArmsRenewal Grasps
ArmsCaliban’s Hand
ChestOmnioculus
ChestGyrfalcon’s Hauberk
LegsStar-Eater Scales
LegsRadiant Dance Machine
LegsSpeedloader Slacks

Once you’ve unlocked your class’s Exotics, you can still do a Legendary Lost Sector and re-earn any exotic armor in the game (on the class you are playing). 

However, it is not just Exotics you can get. In an update about the difficulty and rewards, Bungie announced that the rewards for Lost Sector completions have changed. While Exotics are the main reason to do these, even if you don’t get one to drop, you will get enhancement cores and prisms. For each completion you’ll get at least:

  • Two Enhancement Cores and a medium chance of one more. 
  • One Enhancement prism and a small chance of one more.

While it would take some time, this is a reliable way to get your enhancement prisms up.

Destiny 2 Legendary Lost Sector Schedule

Be sure to use cover. Some enemies hit hard!

Legendary Lost Sectors rotate every day, offering both a new exotic slot (Head, Gauntlets, Chest, Legs) and location.

Every Lost Sector is different. The number and kinds of Champions as well as the elemental shield types of enemies will change from location to location, so be ready to adjust your loadout accordingly. 

Here is the current Lost Sector schedule for Season of Defiance:

March

DateLocationSlot
March 28Aphelion’s Rest, Dreaming CityChest
March 29Chamber of Starlight, Dreaming CityHelmet
March 20Perdition, EuropaLegs
March 31Bunker E15, EuropaArms

April

DateLocationSlot
April 1The Conflux, NessusChest
April 2Thrilladrome, NeomunaHelmet
April 3Hydroponics Delta, NeomunaLegs
April 4Gilded Precept, NeomunaArms
April 5Excavation Site XI, EDZChest
April 6Skydock IV, EDZHelmet
April 7The Quarry, EDZLegs
April 8Aphelion’s Rest, Dreaming CityArms
April 9Chamber of Starlight, Dreaming CityChest
April 10Perdition, EuropaHelmet
April 11Bunker E15, EuropaLegs
April 12The Conflux, NessusArms
April 13Thrilladrome, NeomunaChest
April 14Hydroponics Delta, NeomunaHelmet
April 15Gilded Precept, NeomunaLegs
April 16Excavation Site XII, EDZArms
April 17Skydock IV, EDZChest
April 18The Quarry, EDZHelmet
April 19Aphelion’s Rest, Dreaming CityLegs
April 20Chamber of Starlight, Dreaming CityArms
April 21Perdition, EuropaChest
April 22Bunker E15, EuropaHelmet
April 23The Conflux, NessusLegs
April 24Thrilladrome, NeomunaArms
April 25Hydroponics Delta, NeomunaChest
April 26Gilded Precept, NeomunaHelmet
April 27Excavation Site XI, EDZLegs
April 28Skydock IV, EDZArms
April 29The Quarry, EDZChest
April 30Aphelion’s Rest, Dreaming CityHelmet

May

DateLocationSlot
May 1Chamber of Starlight, Dreaming CityLegs
May 2Perdition, EuropaArms
May 3Bunker E15, EuropaChest
May 4The Conflux, NessusHelmet
May 5Thrilladrome, NeomunaLegs
May 6Hydroponics Delta, NeomunaArms
May 7Gilded Precept, NeomunaChest
May 8Excavation Site XI, EDZHelmet
May 9Skydock IV, EDZLegs
May 10The Quarry, EDZArms
May 11Aphelion’s Rest, Dreaming CityChest
May 12Chamber of Starlight, Dreaming CityHelmet
May 13Perdition, EuropaLegs
May 14Bunker E15, EuropaArms
May 15The Conflux, NessusChest
May 16Thrilladrome, NeomunaHelmet
May 17Hydroponics Delta, NeomunaLegs
May 18Gilded Precept, NeomunaArms
May 19Excavation Site XI, EDZChest
May 20Skydock IV, EDZHelmet
May 21The Quarry. EDZLegs
May 22Aphelion’s Rest, Dreaming CityArms

And that’s pretty much everything you need to know about Legendary Lost Sectors in Destiny 2.

They are a great bit of solo content to do and will set you on the path toward truly difficult content like Grandmaster Nightfalls and Master raids.

Looking for more help in Destiny 2? Check out these guides to help you better navigate the universe:

