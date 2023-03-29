Destiny 2 Legendary Lost Sectors: Schedule and Power Level requirements

Destiny 2’s Lost Sectors were an addition to the sequel’s launch all the way back in 2017. While they were bitesize add-ons to the universe back then, nowadays they serve an important gameplay focus as a way to get exotics missing from your arsenal. Here’s everything you need to know about Destiny 2’s Legendary Lost Sectors.

Legendary Lost Sectors are a relatively new addition to Destiny 2, coming in Season of the Worthy back in Shadowkeep. However, things have changed significantly since then, and now in Lightfall, they’re an important part of getting your hands on the Exotic armor you need.

They’re also a great place to hone your endgame skills, as they offer a challenge that’s not quite as hard as Grandmaster Nightfalls or Master Raids, but they are a great stepping stone into that harder level of content.

You’ll need to complete these to increase your Guardian Ranks and focus on the Exotic armor you’re missing. So what is the current rotation and how do you complete these harder Lost Sectors in Destiny 2? Don’t worry – we have you covered with everything you need to know.

Destiny 2 Legendary Lost Sectors difficulty: What Power Level are they?

Players can choose their difficulty for increased rewards.

Legendary Lost Sectors are tough versions of the normal Lost Sectors scattered throughout all of Destiny’s destinations. These updated spaces offer a big challenge, that while not on the difficulty curve of a Grandmaster Nightfall, is a great bridge to that higher-end game content.

There are two difficulty settings you can choose from when entering a Legendary Lost Sector. They are as follows:

Difficulty Power Level Legend 1830 Master 1840

These are obviously pretty steep requirements. We would not recommend trying these until you are at least 20 power levels away (1810 or 1820) and even then, that will be a significant challenge unless you’re a veteran player. You’re going to need to kill a wide array of enemies, including Champions, to get through, all with a -quasitime limit, so make sure you are at a reasonable power level going in.

Destiny 2 Legendary Lost Sector rewards: What Exotics can you get?

Clearing all the Champions will get you a lot of rewards on completion

Legendary Lost Sectors, while tougher than most of the base game content, are equally rewarding too. They offer you the chance to get reasonable resources, as well as many different exotic armors across each class.

For a completion where you kill all of the Champions, you have a chance at getting a random Exotic drop at the end of the run. Each day, which Exotic you can earn in which slot (Helmet, Arm, Chest, and Legs) will change along with the Lost Sector.

It’s not guaranteed that you’ll get an Exotic after a completion though, so get ready to run a couple of times. The common consensus is that Legend has a 25% chance to drop an Exotic, while Master is 33%. That said, Bungie has recently said they’ve increased the chance, although it’s not clear by how much.

You can get any Exotic to drop from a Legendary Lost Sector, though it is weighted to give you ones you don’t have. Because there are Lost Sector exclusive Exotics, you will be getting those first before opening up your pool further. Here are all the Legendary Lost Sector exclusive Exotics for each class:

Warlock

Slot Exotic Helmet Dawn Chorus Helmet Fallen Sunstars Arms Necrotic Grips Arms Nothing Manacles Arms Osiomancy Gloves Arms Ballidorse Wrathweavers Chest Mantle of Battle Harmony Legs Boots of the Assembler Legs Secant Filaments Legs Rain of Fire Legs Swarmers

Titan

Slot Exotic Helmet Precious Scars Helmet Loreley’s Splendor Helm Helmet Cadmus Ridge Lancecap Arms Icefall Mantle Arms No Back Up Plan Arms Second Chance Arms Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Chest Cuirass of the Falling Star Chest Hoarfrost-Z Legs The Path of Burning Steps Legs Abeyant Leap

Hunter

Slot Exotic Helmet Blight Ranger Helmet Mask of Bakris Helmet Cyrtarachne’s Facade Arms Athrys’s Embrace Arms Renewal Grasps Arms Caliban’s Hand Chest Omnioculus Chest Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk Legs Star-Eater Scales Legs Radiant Dance Machine Legs Speedloader Slacks

Once you’ve unlocked your class’s Exotics, you can still do a Legendary Lost Sector and re-earn any exotic armor in the game (on the class you are playing).

However, it is not just Exotics you can get. In an update about the difficulty and rewards, Bungie announced that the rewards for Lost Sector completions have changed. While Exotics are the main reason to do these, even if you don’t get one to drop, you will get enhancement cores and prisms. For each completion you’ll get at least:

Two Enhancement Cores and a medium chance of one more.

One Enhancement prism and a small chance of one more.

While it would take some time, this is a reliable way to get your enhancement prisms up.

Destiny 2 Legendary Lost Sector Schedule

Be sure to use cover. Some enemies hit hard!

Legendary Lost Sectors rotate every day, offering both a new exotic slot (Head, Gauntlets, Chest, Legs) and location.

Every Lost Sector is different. The number and kinds of Champions as well as the elemental shield types of enemies will change from location to location, so be ready to adjust your loadout accordingly.

Here is the current Lost Sector schedule for Season of Defiance:

March

Date Location Slot March 28 Aphelion’s Rest, Dreaming City Chest March 29 Chamber of Starlight, Dreaming City Helmet March 20 Perdition, Europa Legs March 31 Bunker E15, Europa Arms

April

Date Location Slot April 1 The Conflux, Nessus Chest April 2 Thrilladrome, Neomuna Helmet April 3 Hydroponics Delta, Neomuna Legs April 4 Gilded Precept, Neomuna Arms April 5 Excavation Site XI, EDZ Chest April 6 Skydock IV, EDZ Helmet April 7 The Quarry, EDZ Legs April 8 Aphelion’s Rest, Dreaming City Arms April 9 Chamber of Starlight, Dreaming City Chest April 10 Perdition, Europa Helmet April 11 Bunker E15, Europa Legs April 12 The Conflux, Nessus Arms April 13 Thrilladrome, Neomuna Chest April 14 Hydroponics Delta, Neomuna Helmet April 15 Gilded Precept, Neomuna Legs April 16 Excavation Site XII, EDZ Arms April 17 Skydock IV, EDZ Chest April 18 The Quarry, EDZ Helmet April 19 Aphelion’s Rest, Dreaming City Legs April 20 Chamber of Starlight, Dreaming City Arms April 21 Perdition, Europa Chest April 22 Bunker E15, Europa Helmet April 23 The Conflux, Nessus Legs April 24 Thrilladrome, Neomuna Arms April 25 Hydroponics Delta, Neomuna Chest April 26 Gilded Precept, Neomuna Helmet April 27 Excavation Site XI, EDZ Legs April 28 Skydock IV, EDZ Arms April 29 The Quarry, EDZ Chest April 30 Aphelion’s Rest, Dreaming City Helmet

May

Date Location Slot May 1 Chamber of Starlight, Dreaming City Legs May 2 Perdition, Europa Arms May 3 Bunker E15, Europa Chest May 4 The Conflux, Nessus Helmet May 5 Thrilladrome, Neomuna Legs May 6 Hydroponics Delta, Neomuna Arms May 7 Gilded Precept, Neomuna Chest May 8 Excavation Site XI, EDZ Helmet May 9 Skydock IV, EDZ Legs May 10 The Quarry, EDZ Arms May 11 Aphelion’s Rest, Dreaming City Chest May 12 Chamber of Starlight, Dreaming City Helmet May 13 Perdition, Europa Legs May 14 Bunker E15, Europa Arms May 15 The Conflux, Nessus Chest May 16 Thrilladrome, Neomuna Helmet May 17 Hydroponics Delta, Neomuna Legs May 18 Gilded Precept, Neomuna Arms May 19 Excavation Site XI, EDZ Chest May 20 Skydock IV, EDZ Helmet May 21 The Quarry. EDZ Legs May 22 Aphelion’s Rest, Dreaming City Arms

And that’s pretty much everything you need to know about Legendary Lost Sectors in Destiny 2.

They are a great bit of solo content to do and will set you on the path toward truly difficult content like Grandmaster Nightfalls and Master raids.

