Destiny 2 Legendary Lost Sectors: Schedule and Power Level requirements

Destiny 2’s Lost Sectors were an addition to the sequel’s launch all the way back in 2017. While they were bitesize add-ons to the universe back then, nowadays they serve an important gameplay focus as a way to get exotics missing from your arsenal. Here’s everything you need to know about Destiny 2’s Legendary Lost Sectors.
Legendary Lost Sectors are a relatively new addition to Destiny 2, coming in Season of the Worthy back in Shadowkeep. However, things have changed significantly since then, and now in Lightfall, they’re an important part of getting your hands on the Exotic armor you need.
They’re also a great place to hone your endgame skills, as they offer a challenge that’s not quite as hard as Grandmaster Nightfalls or Master Raids, but they are a great stepping stone into that harder level of content.
You’ll need to complete these to increase your Guardian Ranks and focus on the Exotic armor you’re missing. So what is the current rotation and how do you complete these harder Lost Sectors in Destiny 2? Don’t worry – we have you covered with everything you need to know.
Destiny 2 Legendary Lost Sectors difficulty: What Power Level are they?
Legendary Lost Sectors are tough versions of the normal Lost Sectors scattered throughout all of Destiny’s destinations. These updated spaces offer a big challenge, that while not on the difficulty curve of a Grandmaster Nightfall, is a great bridge to that higher-end game content.
There are two difficulty settings you can choose from when entering a Legendary Lost Sector. They are as follows:
|Difficulty
|Power Level
|Legend
|1830
|Master
|1840
These are obviously pretty steep requirements. We would not recommend trying these until you are at least 20 power levels away (1810 or 1820) and even then, that will be a significant challenge unless you’re a veteran player. You’re going to need to kill a wide array of enemies, including Champions, to get through, all with a -quasitime limit, so make sure you are at a reasonable power level going in.
Destiny 2 Legendary Lost Sector rewards: What Exotics can you get?
Legendary Lost Sectors, while tougher than most of the base game content, are equally rewarding too. They offer you the chance to get reasonable resources, as well as many different exotic armors across each class.
For a completion where you kill all of the Champions, you have a chance at getting a random Exotic drop at the end of the run. Each day, which Exotic you can earn in which slot (Helmet, Arm, Chest, and Legs) will change along with the Lost Sector.
It’s not guaranteed that you’ll get an Exotic after a completion though, so get ready to run a couple of times. The common consensus is that Legend has a 25% chance to drop an Exotic, while Master is 33%. That said, Bungie has recently said they’ve increased the chance, although it’s not clear by how much.
You can get any Exotic to drop from a Legendary Lost Sector, though it is weighted to give you ones you don’t have. Because there are Lost Sector exclusive Exotics, you will be getting those first before opening up your pool further. Here are all the Legendary Lost Sector exclusive Exotics for each class:
Warlock
|Slot
|Exotic
|Helmet
|Dawn Chorus
|Helmet
|Fallen Sunstars
|Arms
|Necrotic Grips
|Arms
|Nothing Manacles
|Arms
|Osiomancy Gloves
|Arms
|Ballidorse Wrathweavers
|Chest
|Mantle of Battle Harmony
|Legs
|Boots of the Assembler
|Legs
|Secant Filaments
|Legs
|Rain of Fire
|Legs
|Swarmers
Titan
|Slot
|Exotic
|Helmet
|Precious Scars
|Helmet
|Loreley’s Splendor Helm
|Helmet
|Cadmus Ridge Lancecap
|Arms
|Icefall Mantle
|Arms
|No Back Up Plan
|Arms
|Second Chance
|Arms
|Point-Contact Cannon Brace,
|Chest
|Cuirass of the Falling Star
|Chest
|Hoarfrost-Z
|Legs
|The Path of Burning Steps
|Legs
|Abeyant Leap
Hunter
|Slot
|Exotic
|Helmet
|Blight Ranger
|Helmet
|Mask of Bakris
|Helmet
|Cyrtarachne’s Facade
|Arms
|Athrys’s Embrace
|Arms
|Renewal Grasps
|Arms
|Caliban’s Hand
|Chest
|Omnioculus
|Chest
|Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk
|Legs
|Star-Eater Scales
|Legs
|Radiant Dance Machine
|Legs
|Speedloader Slacks
Once you’ve unlocked your class’s Exotics, you can still do a Legendary Lost Sector and re-earn any exotic armor in the game (on the class you are playing).
However, it is not just Exotics you can get. In an update about the difficulty and rewards, Bungie announced that the rewards for Lost Sector completions have changed. While Exotics are the main reason to do these, even if you don’t get one to drop, you will get enhancement cores and prisms. For each completion you’ll get at least:
- Two Enhancement Cores and a medium chance of one more.
- One Enhancement prism and a small chance of one more.
While it would take some time, this is a reliable way to get your enhancement prisms up.
Destiny 2 Legendary Lost Sector Schedule
Legendary Lost Sectors rotate every day, offering both a new exotic slot (Head, Gauntlets, Chest, Legs) and location.
Every Lost Sector is different. The number and kinds of Champions as well as the elemental shield types of enemies will change from location to location, so be ready to adjust your loadout accordingly.
Here is the current Lost Sector schedule for Season of Defiance:
March
|Date
|Location
|Slot
|March 28
|Aphelion’s Rest, Dreaming City
|Chest
|March 29
|Chamber of Starlight, Dreaming City
|Helmet
|March 20
|Perdition, Europa
|Legs
|March 31
|Bunker E15, Europa
|Arms
April
|Date
|Location
|Slot
|April 1
|The Conflux, Nessus
|Chest
|April 2
|Thrilladrome, Neomuna
|Helmet
|April 3
|Hydroponics Delta, Neomuna
|Legs
|April 4
|Gilded Precept, Neomuna
|Arms
|April 5
|Excavation Site XI, EDZ
|Chest
|April 6
|Skydock IV, EDZ
|Helmet
|April 7
|The Quarry, EDZ
|Legs
|April 8
|Aphelion’s Rest, Dreaming City
|Arms
|April 9
|Chamber of Starlight, Dreaming City
|Chest
|April 10
|Perdition, Europa
|Helmet
|April 11
|Bunker E15, Europa
|Legs
|April 12
|The Conflux, Nessus
|Arms
|April 13
|Thrilladrome, Neomuna
|Chest
|April 14
|Hydroponics Delta, Neomuna
|Helmet
|April 15
|Gilded Precept, Neomuna
|Legs
|April 16
|Excavation Site XII, EDZ
|Arms
|April 17
|Skydock IV, EDZ
|Chest
|April 18
|The Quarry, EDZ
|Helmet
|April 19
|Aphelion’s Rest, Dreaming City
|Legs
|April 20
|Chamber of Starlight, Dreaming City
|Arms
|April 21
|Perdition, Europa
|Chest
|April 22
|Bunker E15, Europa
|Helmet
|April 23
|The Conflux, Nessus
|Legs
|April 24
|Thrilladrome, Neomuna
|Arms
|April 25
|Hydroponics Delta, Neomuna
|Chest
|April 26
|Gilded Precept, Neomuna
|Helmet
|April 27
|Excavation Site XI, EDZ
|Legs
|April 28
|Skydock IV, EDZ
|Arms
|April 29
|The Quarry, EDZ
|Chest
|April 30
|Aphelion’s Rest, Dreaming City
|Helmet
May
|Date
|Location
|Slot
|May 1
|Chamber of Starlight, Dreaming City
|Legs
|May 2
|Perdition, Europa
|Arms
|May 3
|Bunker E15, Europa
|Chest
|May 4
|The Conflux, Nessus
|Helmet
|May 5
|Thrilladrome, Neomuna
|Legs
|May 6
|Hydroponics Delta, Neomuna
|Arms
|May 7
|Gilded Precept, Neomuna
|Chest
|May 8
|Excavation Site XI, EDZ
|Helmet
|May 9
|Skydock IV, EDZ
|Legs
|May 10
|The Quarry, EDZ
|Arms
|May 11
|Aphelion’s Rest, Dreaming City
|Chest
|May 12
|Chamber of Starlight, Dreaming City
|Helmet
|May 13
|Perdition, Europa
|Legs
|May 14
|Bunker E15, Europa
|Arms
|May 15
|The Conflux, Nessus
|Chest
|May 16
|Thrilladrome, Neomuna
|Helmet
|May 17
|Hydroponics Delta, Neomuna
|Legs
|May 18
|Gilded Precept, Neomuna
|Arms
|May 19
|Excavation Site XI, EDZ
|Chest
|May 20
|Skydock IV, EDZ
|Helmet
|May 21
|The Quarry. EDZ
|Legs
|May 22
|Aphelion’s Rest, Dreaming City
|Arms
And that’s pretty much everything you need to know about Legendary Lost Sectors in Destiny 2.
They are a great bit of solo content to do and will set you on the path toward truly difficult content like Grandmaster Nightfalls and Master raids.
Looking for more help in Destiny 2? Check out these guides to help you better navigate the universe:
