Destiny 2 leak reveals No Land Beyond – but not as you know it

Destiny 2 dataminers peering into the game’s files following the release of Episode Heresy on February 4 have discovered the return of an iconic Exotic – No Land Beyond.

In gameplay footage uploaded to YouTube, the sniper rifle looks set to retain its unique bolt-action firing mode and iron sights, though that’s where the similarities end.

Unlike the original, which had a vintage wooden stock and under barrel, this version has a modernized aesthetic and metallic frame. Likewise, the short clip demoing the weapon shows it using special ammo rather than primary – an important distinction as the original was the only Sniper Rifle to use primary ammo.

Article continues after ad

As with all leaks, it’s worth pointing out that assets of unreleased content discovered by dataminers are considered work in progress and not guaranteed to be final. That being the case, there’s every chance that what we see here could change drastically between now and release.

Article continues after ad

New Land Beyond

Additional information shared by reputable Destiny 2 leaker BungieLeaks reveals that this version of No Land Beyond will adopt a new moniker – New Land Beyond.

Similar rebrands of reprised Exotics have been seen previously with the likes of Red Death and Outbreak Prime, renamed Red Death Reformed and Outbreak Perfected in Destiny 2.

Article continues after ad

In addition to the complete lore tab for New Land Beyond, BungieLeaks also shared the weapon model’s render, which includes a scope, although they “don’t think the scope in the image is actually on New Land Beyond, just bundled with all of the parts.”

The big unanswered question, of course, is how Guardians will obtain New Land Beyond.

As of writing, zero information regarding the weapon’s source exists. Assuming this isn’t scrapped content – always possible for datamined assets – the likeliest answers are Episode Heresy or Destiny 2’s summer Apollo expansion, but this is purely conjecture.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more Destiny 2 content, check out all the new weapons added in Episode Heresy and everything you need to know about the Sundered Doctrine dungeon world first race commencing on February 7.