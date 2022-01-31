Destiny 2 leak reveals first look at insane Exotics coming in Witch Queen update

A newly leaked Destiny 2 trailer has accidentally let slip a number of Exotic weapons on the way in The Witch Queen expansion, alongside some key Glaive abilities that could drastically shake up the meta.

After some initial delays, we’re now just weeks out from Destiny 2’s highly anticipated Witch Queen arrival. While we already know a great deal about much of the fresh content, plenty of new additions have remained under wraps.

One such area is Witch Queen’s new weapons. Outside of the Glaive and its crafting feature, little else has been revealed in terms of new upgrades for our arsenal. That is, until now thanks to a January 31 leak.

A brief teaser trailer spilled out online ahead of an official release, showcasing not just new Exotic weapons, but various upgrades and variants for the Glaive.

Destiny 2 Witch Queen trailer leak reveals Exotic weapons

First on display in the leaked trailer appears to be three devastating Exotics. Two seemingly fall into existing categories while one could be a brand new weapon type.

Outside of a fairly standard-looking Auto Rifle, we see a new form of Grenade Launcher that isn’t exactly firing out explosives. Instead, the Exotic can be seen launching mini Hive worms, leaving a trail of poison behind.

Rounding them out is what seems to be Season 16’s featured Exotic weapon. A Titan appears to be wielding an enormous gun that blasts a form of Arc damage.

With its unique recoil and fire rate, there’s no telling just yet what category this weapon falls under. There’s a chance it’s considered a Shotgun or even a railgun, as fans have suggested.

We’re sure to learn more in the coming days as Bungie follows up on the early leaks. Check back for confirmation on names and details on the new Exotics soon.

Destiny 2 Witch Queen Glaive upgrades leaked

Outside of the new Exotics, we also got our first glimpse at a range of Glaive abilities. Exactly how these are unlocked is yet to be determined. Some could be tied to certain classes while others might be attainable through the weapon crafting system, only time will tell.

The first variation on display powers the Glaive with Void energy and launches a Ward of Dawn across an arena. No longer do Guardians have to stand in one spot to trigger this defensive ability.

Next is a Solar ability that seemingly heals nearby allies. After shooting at the ground, this feature launches small healing orbs at members of your fireteam.

Last but not least is a basic Arc-powered attack sending out a wave of lightning damage on the ground. Expect this to be a simple ad-clearing tactic if you’re fighting waves of weaker enemies.

Clocking in at roughly 15 seconds, this leaked trailer appears to be a short advertisement set to roll out across YouTube. Expect to see this footage plenty of times in the lead-up to the Witch Queen if that’s indeed the case.

While we wait on confirmation for the newly leaked Exotics, be sure to brush up on everything there is to know about the Witch Queen expansion.