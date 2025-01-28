Destiny 2 Last Wish loot table: Raid weapons, armor, & challenges

Destiny 2 Last Wish loot table: Raid weapons, armor, & challengesDexerto
The Last Wish raid in Destiny 2 has an incredible loot table that features meta weapons, as well as some great-looking armor for you to work towards.
Just like Deep Stone Crypt and Garden of Salvation, this classic raid offers a variety of craftable weapons that can enhance your loadouts. The best part is that all of these were reprised in Season of the Deep, with Bungie giving them stacked perk pools – many of which that still dominate the PvE meta to this day.
That’s not all Last Wish has to offer either, as there’s also three fashionable armor sets and a variety of fun challenges to overcome. All of this will keep you occupied for some time, and here’s everything you need to know.
Last Wish loot table
|Encounter 1
Kalli
|Encounter 2
Shuro Chi
|Encounter 3
Morgeth
|Encounter 4
Vault
|Encounter 5
Riven
Age-Old Bond
Transfiguration
Nation of Beasts
Tyranny of Heaven
One Thousand Voices
Random Weapon
Random Weapon
Random Weapon
Random Weapon
Chattering Bone
Random Armor
Random Armor
Random Armor
Random Armor
Random Weapon
|—
|—
|—
|—
Random Armor
Loot table explained
Last Wish has an unusual loot table that differs from every other raid in the game. Rather than each encounter having set drops, they randomly reward one of the following legendary weapons from the loot pool:
- Apex Predator (Solar Rocket Launcher)
- Age-Old Bond (Void Auto Rifle)
- Chattering Bone (Kinetic Pulse Rifle)
- Nation of Beasts (Arc Hand Cannon)
- Techeun Force (Arc Fusion Rifle)
- The Supremacy (Kinetic Sniper Rifle)
- Transfiguration (Kinetic Scout Rifle)
- Tyranny of Heaven (Solar Bow)
However, they do each have one curated roll of a set weapon, which can be a useful way to target a specific weapon’s crafting pattern. These rolls can’t be Red Border drops themselves, but you can use Deepsight Harmonizers to convert them into one.
The only exception to this is One Thousand Voices, the raid Exotic that is exclusive to the final encounter – Riven of a Thousand Voices. This powerful Fusion Rifle cannot be acquired from any other encounter.
Exotic Weapon – One Thousand Voices
- Archetype: Solar Fusion Rifle
- Exotic Perks: Ahamkara’s Eye, Unforeseen Repercussions
- Catalyst: +30 Stability, +20 Inventory Size
One Thousand Voices can be received as a random drop for defeating RIven of a Thousand Voices, the final encounter of Last Wish. After clearing the encounter, you have a 1 in 20 chance (5%) of receiving the Exotic Fusion Rifle, and these odds can be improved by completing raid challenges.
Ahamkara’s Eye is what makes this weapon so unique, as instead of charging up and firing a short burst of energy, One Thousand Voices fires a continuous beam that lasts until you stop.
Unforeseen Repercussions superheats the beam produced by Ahamkara’s Eye, causing damaged targets to explode and deal Scorch damage to nearby combatants. This is essentially a stronger version of Incandescent that doesn’t require a final blow to activate.
Legendary weapons and perks
|WEAPON
|ARCHETYPE
|PERK 1
|PERK 2
Apex Predator
|Solar Rocket Launcher
(Adaptive)
|Slideways
Reconstruction
Incandescent
Demolitionist
Danger Zone
Tracking Module
Threat Detector
|Bait and Switch
Vorpal Weapon
Explosive Light
Bipod
Surrounded
Collective Action
Frenzy
Age-Old Bond
|Void Auto Rifle
(High-Impact)
|Stats For All
Repulsor Brace
Dragonfly
Discord
Dynamic Sway Reduction
Fourth Time’s the Charm
Tap the Trigger
|Target Lock
Destabilizing Rounds
Kill Clip
Golden Tricorn
Collective Action
Focused Fury
Harmony
Chattering Bone
|Kinetic Pulse Rifle
(Lightweight)
|Under Pressure
Kill Clip
Rapid Hit
Slideways
Discord
Keep Away
Rangefinder
|Kinetic Tremors
Rampage
Harmony
Headseeker
Focused Fury
Elemental Capacitor
High-Impact Reserves
Nation of Beasts
|Arc Hand Cannon
(Adaptive)
|Perpetual Motion
Opening Shot
Dragonfly
Keep Away
Eddy Current
Discord
Hip-Fire Grip
|Voltshot
Kill Clip
Explosive Payload
Golden Tricorn
Collective Action
Harmony
Offhand Strike
Techeun Force
|Arc Fusion Rifle
(Adaptive)
|Reconstruction
Slideways
Rewind Rounds
Under Pressure
Envious Assassin
Kill Clip
Threat Detector
|Kickstart
Rangefinder
Golden Tricorn
Controlled Burst
Backup Plan
Collective Action
High-Impact Reserves
The Supremacy
|Kinetic Sniper Rifle
(Rapid-Fire)
|Snapshot Sights
Rewind Rounds
Keep Away
Rapid Hit
Discord
Lead from Gold
Genesis
|Bait and Switch
Opening Shot
Elemental Capacitor
Vorpal Weapon
Kinetic Tremors
Fourth Time’s the Charm
Focused Fury
Transfiguration
|Kinetic Scout Rifle
(High-Impact)
|Rewind Rounds
Rampage
Perfect Float
Keep Away
Discord
Rapid Hit
Demolitionist
|Adrenaline Junkie
Kill Clip
Explosive Payload
Kinetic Tremors
Harmony
Opening Shot
Moving Target
Tyranny of Heaven
|Solar Bow
(Lightweight)
|Successful Warm-up
Dragonfly
Explosive Head
Pugilist
Archer’s Tempo
Moving Target
Wellspring
|Incandescent
One For All
Adagio
Swashbuckler
Collective Action
Golden Tricorn
Snapshot Sights
These eight legendary weapons are possible rewards from either clearing any encounter or looting secret chests in the Last Wish raid. Like with other raids, these can be regular weapons or Red Border Weapons, with the latter giving you progress to the relevant crafting pattern.
Once you have obtained five Red Border variants of a given weapon, you’ll be able to freely craft it at The Enclave. This allows you to use whatever masterwork and perks you want, giving you a guaranteed god roll in the process.
Raid armor
|HUNTER
|TITAN
|WARLOCK
Mask of the Great Hunt
Helm of the Great Hunt
Hood of the Great Hunt
Grips of the Great Hunt
Gauntlets of the Great Hunt
Gloves of the Great Hunt
Vest of the Great Hunt
Plate of the Great Hunt
Robes of the Great Hunt
Strides of the Great Hunt
Greaves of the Great Hunt
Boots of the Great Hunt
Cloak of the Great Hunt
Mark of the Great Hunt
Bond of the Great Hunt
The Great Hunt armor sets are possible rewards from either clearing any encounter or looting secret chests in the Last Wish raid. Each class has its own version of the armor set, which can only be earned when playing that particular class.
Earning any armor piece as a drop gives you the ability to use armor synthesis to transmog its appearance onto other armor. This can be done by using Synthweave, which is earned by completing seasonal bounties given by ADA-1 in The Tower.
Last Wish challenges
- Summoning Ritual: Summon and kill all three Ogres before each DPS phase on Kalli, the Corrupted.
- Which Witch: Stay on the move and avoid Shuro Chi’s long-range Arc attack for the entire fight.
- Forever Flight: Do not kill any Ogres that spawn during the Morgeth encounter.
- Keep Out: Kill all Might of Riven Knights before they reach the middle of the chamber during the Vault encounter.
- Strength of Memory: Avoid shooting the same Riven eye more than once during the final encounter.
Last Wish has five different raid challenges, one for each encounter. When the raid is featured in the weekly raid rotation, all five of these challenges will be active. However, outside of these designated weeks, only one of the challenges will be active.
The main reason to complete these challenges is to either increase your odds of unlocking One Thousand Voices or receive additional drops after completing an encounter.
Last Wish raid mods
Here are all of the available raid mods in Last Wish and each of their effects when active:
- Taken Armaments: Defeating a Taken combatant with a grenade grants Heavy ammo. This mod’s abilities cannot stack across multiple copies.
- Taken Barrer: Receiving Taken damage gives a 20% reduction in damage for 10 seconds.
- Taken Invigoration: Defeating a challenging Taken combatant refreshes your class ability. This mod’s abilities cannot stack across multiple copies.
- Taken Repurposing: Destroying a Taken shield refreshes your grenade ability.
Last Wish has four raid mods that are found by looting one of the two secret chests found in the raid. The first of these is found below the bridge just before the Shuro Chi encounter, and the second is across the large gap before the Morgeth encounter.
Is Last Wish’s loot farmable?
Ordinarily, this raid will only drop one item per character each week, so you can’t keep farming it until you get the roll you want. However, if Last Wish is the featured raid, this limit is removed, making the grind for god rolls and craftable weapons much faster.
Be sure to check out the raid rotation schedule for more information on when Last Wish will next be featured to plan ahead and make sure you don’t miss out.