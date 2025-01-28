Destiny 2 Last Wish loot table: Raid weapons, armor, & challenges

The Last Wish raid in Destiny 2 has an incredible loot table that features meta weapons, as well as some great-looking armor for you to work towards.

Just like Deep Stone Crypt and Garden of Salvation, this classic raid offers a variety of craftable weapons that can enhance your loadouts. The best part is that all of these were reprised in Season of the Deep, with Bungie giving them stacked perk pools – many of which that still dominate the PvE meta to this day.

That’s not all Last Wish has to offer either, as there’s also three fashionable armor sets and a variety of fun challenges to overcome. All of this will keep you occupied for some time, and here’s everything you need to know.

Last Wish loot table

Encounter 1

Kalli Encounter 2

Shuro Chi Encounter 3

Morgeth Encounter 4

Vault Encounter 5

Riven

Age-Old Bond

Transfiguration

Nation of Beasts

Tyranny of Heaven

One Thousand Voices

Random Weapon

Random Weapon

Random Weapon

Random Weapon

Chattering Bone

Random Armor

Random Armor

Random Armor

Random Armor

Random Weapon — — — —

Random Armor

Loot table explained

Last Wish has an unusual loot table that differs from every other raid in the game. Rather than each encounter having set drops, they randomly reward one of the following legendary weapons from the loot pool:

Apex Predator (Solar Rocket Launcher)

(Solar Rocket Launcher) Age-Old Bond (Void Auto Rifle)

(Void Auto Rifle) Chattering Bone (Kinetic Pulse Rifle)

(Kinetic Pulse Rifle) Nation of Beasts (Arc Hand Cannon)

(Arc Hand Cannon) Techeun Force (Arc Fusion Rifle)

(Arc Fusion Rifle) The Supremacy (Kinetic Sniper Rifle)

(Kinetic Sniper Rifle) Transfiguration (Kinetic Scout Rifle)

(Kinetic Scout Rifle) Tyranny of Heaven (Solar Bow)

However, they do each have one curated roll of a set weapon, which can be a useful way to target a specific weapon’s crafting pattern. These rolls can’t be Red Border drops themselves, but you can use Deepsight Harmonizers to convert them into one.

The only exception to this is One Thousand Voices, the raid Exotic that is exclusive to the final encounter – Riven of a Thousand Voices. This powerful Fusion Rifle cannot be acquired from any other encounter.

Exotic Weapon – One Thousand Voices

Archetype: Solar Fusion Rifle

Solar Fusion Rifle Exotic Perks: Ahamkara’s Eye, Unforeseen Repercussions

Ahamkara’s Eye, Unforeseen Repercussions Catalyst: +30 Stability, +20 Inventory Size

One Thousand Voices can be received as a random drop for defeating RIven of a Thousand Voices, the final encounter of Last Wish. After clearing the encounter, you have a 1 in 20 chance (5%) of receiving the Exotic Fusion Rifle, and these odds can be improved by completing raid challenges.

Ahamkara’s Eye is what makes this weapon so unique, as instead of charging up and firing a short burst of energy, One Thousand Voices fires a continuous beam that lasts until you stop.

Unforeseen Repercussions superheats the beam produced by Ahamkara’s Eye, causing damaged targets to explode and deal Scorch damage to nearby combatants. This is essentially a stronger version of Incandescent that doesn’t require a final blow to activate.

Legendary weapons and perks

WEAPON ARCHETYPE PERK 1 PERK 2

Apex Predator Solar Rocket Launcher

(Adaptive) Slideways

Reconstruction

Incandescent

Demolitionist

Danger Zone

Tracking Module

Threat Detector Bait and Switch

Vorpal Weapon

Explosive Light

Bipod

Surrounded

Collective Action

Frenzy

Age-Old Bond Void Auto Rifle

(High-Impact) Stats For All

Repulsor Brace

Dragonfly

Discord

Dynamic Sway Reduction

Fourth Time’s the Charm

Tap the Trigger Target Lock

Destabilizing Rounds

Kill Clip

Golden Tricorn

Collective Action

Focused Fury

Harmony

Chattering Bone Kinetic Pulse Rifle

(Lightweight) Under Pressure

Kill Clip

Rapid Hit

Slideways

Discord

Keep Away

Rangefinder Kinetic Tremors

Rampage

Harmony

Headseeker

Focused Fury

Elemental Capacitor

High-Impact Reserves

Nation of Beasts Arc Hand Cannon

(Adaptive) Perpetual Motion

Opening Shot

Dragonfly

Keep Away

Eddy Current

Discord

Hip-Fire Grip Voltshot

Kill Clip

Explosive Payload

Golden Tricorn

Collective Action

Harmony

Offhand Strike

Techeun Force Arc Fusion Rifle

(Adaptive) Reconstruction

Slideways

Rewind Rounds

Under Pressure

Envious Assassin

Kill Clip

Threat Detector Kickstart

Rangefinder

Golden Tricorn

Controlled Burst

Backup Plan

Collective Action

High-Impact Reserves

The Supremacy Kinetic Sniper Rifle

(Rapid-Fire) Snapshot Sights

Rewind Rounds

Keep Away

Rapid Hit

Discord

Lead from Gold

Genesis Bait and Switch

Opening Shot

Elemental Capacitor

Vorpal Weapon

Kinetic Tremors

Fourth Time’s the Charm

Focused Fury

Transfiguration Kinetic Scout Rifle

(High-Impact) Rewind Rounds

Rampage

Perfect Float

Keep Away

Discord

Rapid Hit

Demolitionist Adrenaline Junkie

Kill Clip

Explosive Payload

Kinetic Tremors

Harmony

Opening Shot

Moving Target

Tyranny of Heaven Solar Bow

(Lightweight) Successful Warm-up

Dragonfly

Explosive Head

Pugilist

Archer’s Tempo

Moving Target

Wellspring Incandescent

One For All

Adagio

Swashbuckler

Collective Action

Golden Tricorn

Snapshot Sights

These eight legendary weapons are possible rewards from either clearing any encounter or looting secret chests in the Last Wish raid. Like with other raids, these can be regular weapons or Red Border Weapons, with the latter giving you progress to the relevant crafting pattern.

Once you have obtained five Red Border variants of a given weapon, you’ll be able to freely craft it at The Enclave. This allows you to use whatever masterwork and perks you want, giving you a guaranteed god roll in the process.

Raid armor

HUNTER TITAN WARLOCK

Mask of the Great Hunt

Helm of the Great Hunt

Hood of the Great Hunt

Grips of the Great Hunt

Gauntlets of the Great Hunt

Gloves of the Great Hunt

Vest of the Great Hunt

Plate of the Great Hunt

Robes of the Great Hunt

Strides of the Great Hunt

Greaves of the Great Hunt

Boots of the Great Hunt

Cloak of the Great Hunt

Mark of the Great Hunt

Bond of the Great Hunt

The Great Hunt armor sets are possible rewards from either clearing any encounter or looting secret chests in the Last Wish raid. Each class has its own version of the armor set, which can only be earned when playing that particular class.

Earning any armor piece as a drop gives you the ability to use armor synthesis to transmog its appearance onto other armor. This can be done by using Synthweave, which is earned by completing seasonal bounties given by ADA-1 in The Tower.

Last Wish challenges

Summoning Ritual: Summon and kill all three Ogres before each DPS phase on Kalli, the Corrupted.

Summon and kill all three Ogres before each DPS phase on Kalli, the Corrupted. Which Witch: Stay on the move and avoid Shuro Chi’s long-range Arc attack for the entire fight.

Stay on the move and avoid Shuro Chi’s long-range Arc attack for the entire fight. Forever Flight: Do not kill any Ogres that spawn during the Morgeth encounter.

Do not kill any Ogres that spawn during the Morgeth encounter. Keep Out: Kill all Might of Riven Knights before they reach the middle of the chamber during the Vault encounter.

Kill all Might of Riven Knights before they reach the middle of the chamber during the Vault encounter. Strength of Memory: Avoid shooting the same Riven eye more than once during the final encounter.

Last Wish has five different raid challenges, one for each encounter. When the raid is featured in the weekly raid rotation, all five of these challenges will be active. However, outside of these designated weeks, only one of the challenges will be active.

The main reason to complete these challenges is to either increase your odds of unlocking One Thousand Voices or receive additional drops after completing an encounter.

Last Wish raid mods

Here are all of the available raid mods in Last Wish and each of their effects when active:

Taken Armaments: Defeating a Taken combatant with a grenade grants Heavy ammo. This mod’s abilities cannot stack across multiple copies.

Defeating a Taken combatant with a grenade grants Heavy ammo. This mod’s abilities cannot stack across multiple copies. Taken Barrer: Receiving Taken damage gives a 20% reduction in damage for 10 seconds.

Receiving Taken damage gives a 20% reduction in damage for 10 seconds. Taken Invigoration: Defeating a challenging Taken combatant refreshes your class ability. This mod’s abilities cannot stack across multiple copies.

Defeating a challenging Taken combatant refreshes your class ability. This mod’s abilities cannot stack across multiple copies. Taken Repurposing: Destroying a Taken shield refreshes your grenade ability.

Last Wish has four raid mods that are found by looting one of the two secret chests found in the raid. The first of these is found below the bridge just before the Shuro Chi encounter, and the second is across the large gap before the Morgeth encounter.

Is Last Wish’s loot farmable?

Ordinarily, this raid will only drop one item per character each week, so you can’t keep farming it until you get the roll you want. However, if Last Wish is the featured raid, this limit is removed, making the grind for god rolls and craftable weapons much faster.

Be sure to check out the raid rotation schedule for more information on when Last Wish will next be featured to plan ahead and make sure you don’t miss out.