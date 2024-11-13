Destiny 2 King’s Fall loot table: All raid weapons and armor

Destiny 2 King’s Fall loot table: All raid weapons and armorBungie
King’s Fall is a classic raid from the original game that returned in Destiny 2 during The Witch Queen, offering a great loot table that features some of the looter shooter’s best weapons and armor.
Originally released in The Taken King, King’s Fall was the third-ever raid in Destiny. Back then, it was one of the hardest challenges Guardians had ever encountered, pushing even the best loadouts to their limit. A decade on, players have long since figured out its encounters, but there’s still plenty of reasons to complete them.
Most notably, it offers multiple meta weapons that can’t be gotten elsewhere. Here’s everything you need to know about the King’s Fall loot table to help you make the most of this reprised raid.
King’s Fall loot table
|ENCOUNTER 1
Totems
|ENCOUNTER 2
Warpriest
|ENCOUNTER 3
Golgoroth
|ENCOUNTER 4
Daughters
|ENCOUNTER 5
Oryx
Doom of Chelchis
Defiance of Yasmin
Midha’s Reckoning
Defiance of Yasmin
Touch of Malice
Qullim’s Terminus
Smite of Merain
Qullim’s Terminus
Smite of Merain
Random Legendary Weapon
Class Chest
Class Arms
Zaouli’s Bane
Zaouli’s Bane
Class Helmet
Class Legs
Class Chest
Class Helmet
Class Arms
Class Arms
Class Item
|—
Class Legs
Class Chest
|—
Exotic Weapon – Touch of Malice
- Archetype: Kinetic Scout Rifle
- Exotic Perks: Touch of Malice, Charged with Blight
- Catalyst: Rapid Hit
Touch of Malice is received as a random drop for defeating Oryx and successfully clearing King’s Fall. It can be received on both Normal and Master difficulty and has a base drop rate of 1 in 20 (5%), which can be improved by completing raid challenges.
Its Exotic Perks allow it to deal bonus damage by drawing from the wielder’s life force, with subsequent Rapid Kills then healing you to offset this damage. Landing precision shots also charges up a devastating ball of Darkness, which can be released to damage and Blind nearby combatants.
As for its catalyst, Rapid Hit makes precision hits increase stability and reload speed. This has natural synergy with Charged With Blight, as both require precision damage. Getting this catalyst requires you to complete a series of puzzles inside of the King’s Fall raid.
All legendary weapons and perks
There are six legendary weapons that can be farmed in King’s Fall, all of which are craftable: Defiance of Yasmin, Doom of Chelchis, Midha’s Reckoning, Qullim’s Terminus, Smite of Merain, and Zaouli’s Bane.
Here’s a breakdown of each of these weapons, as well as what perks they have to offer:
|WEAPON
|ARCHETYPE
|PERK 1
|PERK 2
Defiance of Yasmin
|Kinetic Sniper Rifle
|Explosive Payload
Pugilist
Opening Shot
Well-Rounded
Ensemble
Gutshot Straight
Hip-Fire Grip
|Incandescent
Firefly
Demolutionist
Eye of the Storm
One For All
Surrounded
Focused Fury
Doom of Chelchis
|Void Scout Rifle
|Explosive Payload
Firefly
Vorpal Weapon
Adaptive Munitions
Rangefinder
Stats For All
Steady Hands
|Dragonfly
Frenzy
One For All
Repulsor Brace
Focused Fury
Unrelenting
Eye of the Storm
Midha’s Reckoning
|Arc Fusion Rifle
|Cornered
Hip-Fire Grip
Field Prep
Well-Rounded
Backup Plan
Pugilist
Unrelenting
|Kickstart
Surrounded
Tap The Trigger
Golden Tricorn
Vorpal Weapon
Successful Warm-Up
Reservoir Burst
Qullim’s Terminus
|Stasis Machine Gun
|Ensemble
Unrelenting
Slickdraw
Firmly Planted
Heating Up
Stats For All
Dynamic Sway Reduction
|Eye of the Storm
Wellspring
Firefly
Headstone
Focused Fury
Firing Line
Killing Tally
Smite of Merain
|Kinetic Pulse Rifle
|Moving Target
Ensemble
Pugilist
Demolitionist
Well-Rounded
Focused Fury
Stats For All
|Eye of the Storm
Gutshot Straight
Swashbuckler
Adrenaline Junkie
Firefly
Vorpal Weapon
One For All
Zaouli’s Bane
|Solar Hand Cannon
|Ensemble
Explosive Payload
Pugilist
Opening Shot
Well-Rounded
Gutshot Straight
Hip-Fire Grip
|Incandescent
Firefly
Demolitionist
Eye of the Storm
One For All
Surrounded
Focused Fury
King’s Fall raid armor
There are three armor sets available in King’s Fall, with each class having its own unique set up for grabs: Darkhollow for Hunter, War Numen’s for Titan, and Wormlore for Warlock.
Here are all of the armor pieces you can earn for each class, as well as what they look like:
|HUNTER
|TITAN
|WARLOCK
Darkhollow Mask
War Numen’s Crown
Mouth of Ur
Darkhollow Grasps
War Numen’s Fist
Grasp of Eir
Darkhollow Chiton
War Numen’s Chest
Chasm of Yul
Darkhollow Treads
War Numen’s Boots
Path of Xol
Darkhollow Mantle
War Numen’s Mark
Bond of the Wormlore
Exotic cosmetic items
King’s Fall also offers two Exotic cosmetic items that cannot be gotten anywhere else: Ossein Earthcarver sparrow and Ossified Skycarver ship.
Here’s how to get these unique cosmetics and what each of them looks like:
- Ossein Earthcarver: Complete all encounter challenges in the King’s Fall raid
- Ossified Skycarver: Complete the King’s Fall raid on Master difficulty
Is King’s Fall’s loot farmable?
Ordinarily, this raid will only drop one item per character each week, so you can’t keep farming it until you get the roll you want. However, if King’s Fall is the featured raid, this limit is removed, making the grind for god rolls and craftable weapons much faster.
Be sure to check out the raid rotation schedule for more information on when King’s Fall will next be featured to plan ahead.
While you wait for your chance to farm King's Fall, why not check out the best PvE weapons and our Exotics Tier List to figure out what you should use? We've also broken down the best PvP weapons just in case you're in the mood to play the Crucible.