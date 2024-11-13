Destiny 2 King’s Fall loot table: All raid weapons and armor

King’s Fall is a classic raid from the original game that returned in Destiny 2 during The Witch Queen, offering a great loot table that features some of the looter shooter’s best weapons and armor.

Originally released in The Taken King, King’s Fall was the third-ever raid in Destiny. Back then, it was one of the hardest challenges Guardians had ever encountered, pushing even the best loadouts to their limit. A decade on, players have long since figured out its encounters, but there’s still plenty of reasons to complete them.

Most notably, it offers multiple meta weapons that can’t be gotten elsewhere. Here’s everything you need to know about the King’s Fall loot table to help you make the most of this reprised raid.

King’s Fall loot table

ENCOUNTER 1

Totems ENCOUNTER 2

Warpriest ENCOUNTER 3

Golgoroth ENCOUNTER 4

Daughters ENCOUNTER 5

Oryx

Doom of Chelchis

Defiance of Yasmin

Midha’s Reckoning

Defiance of Yasmin

Touch of Malice

Qullim’s Terminus

Smite of Merain

Qullim’s Terminus

Smite of Merain



Random Legendary Weapon

Class Chest

Class Arms

Zaouli’s Bane

Zaouli’s Bane

Class Helmet

Class Legs

Class Chest

Class Helmet

Class Arms

Class Arms

Class Item —

Class Legs

Class Chest —

Exotic Weapon – Touch of Malice

Archetype: Kinetic Scout Rifle

Kinetic Scout Rifle Exotic Perks: Touch of Malice, Charged with Blight

Touch of Malice, Charged with Blight Catalyst: Rapid Hit

Touch of Malice is received as a random drop for defeating Oryx and successfully clearing King’s Fall. It can be received on both Normal and Master difficulty and has a base drop rate of 1 in 20 (5%), which can be improved by completing raid challenges.

Its Exotic Perks allow it to deal bonus damage by drawing from the wielder’s life force, with subsequent Rapid Kills then healing you to offset this damage. Landing precision shots also charges up a devastating ball of Darkness, which can be released to damage and Blind nearby combatants.

As for its catalyst, Rapid Hit makes precision hits increase stability and reload speed. This has natural synergy with Charged With Blight, as both require precision damage. Getting this catalyst requires you to complete a series of puzzles inside of the King’s Fall raid.

All legendary weapons and perks

There are six legendary weapons that can be farmed in King’s Fall, all of which are craftable: Defiance of Yasmin, Doom of Chelchis, Midha’s Reckoning, Qullim’s Terminus, Smite of Merain, and Zaouli’s Bane.

Here’s a breakdown of each of these weapons, as well as what perks they have to offer:

WEAPON ARCHETYPE PERK 1 PERK 2

Defiance of Yasmin Kinetic Sniper Rifle Explosive Payload

Pugilist

Opening Shot

Well-Rounded

Ensemble

Gutshot Straight

Hip-Fire Grip Incandescent

Firefly

Demolutionist

Eye of the Storm

One For All

Surrounded

Focused Fury

Doom of Chelchis Void Scout Rifle Explosive Payload

Firefly

Vorpal Weapon

Adaptive Munitions

Rangefinder

Stats For All

Steady Hands Dragonfly

Frenzy

One For All

Repulsor Brace

Focused Fury

Unrelenting

Eye of the Storm

Midha’s Reckoning Arc Fusion Rifle Cornered

Hip-Fire Grip

Field Prep

Well-Rounded

Backup Plan

Pugilist

Unrelenting Kickstart

Surrounded

Tap The Trigger

Golden Tricorn

Vorpal Weapon

Successful Warm-Up

Reservoir Burst

Qullim’s Terminus Stasis Machine Gun Ensemble

Unrelenting

Slickdraw

Firmly Planted

Heating Up

Stats For All

Dynamic Sway Reduction Eye of the Storm

Wellspring

Firefly

Headstone

Focused Fury

Firing Line

Killing Tally

Smite of Merain Kinetic Pulse Rifle Moving Target

Ensemble

Pugilist

Demolitionist

Well-Rounded

Focused Fury

Stats For All Eye of the Storm

Gutshot Straight

Swashbuckler

Adrenaline Junkie

Firefly

Vorpal Weapon

One For All

Zaouli’s Bane Solar Hand Cannon Ensemble

Explosive Payload

Pugilist

Opening Shot

Well-Rounded

Gutshot Straight

Hip-Fire Grip Incandescent

Firefly

Demolitionist

Eye of the Storm

One For All

Surrounded

Focused Fury

King’s Fall raid armor

There are three armor sets available in King’s Fall, with each class having its own unique set up for grabs: Darkhollow for Hunter, War Numen’s for Titan, and Wormlore for Warlock.

Here are all of the armor pieces you can earn for each class, as well as what they look like:

HUNTER TITAN WARLOCK

Darkhollow Mask

War Numen’s Crown

Mouth of Ur

Darkhollow Grasps

War Numen’s Fist

Grasp of Eir

Darkhollow Chiton

War Numen’s Chest

Chasm of Yul

Darkhollow Treads

War Numen’s Boots

Path of Xol

Darkhollow Mantle

War Numen’s Mark

Bond of the Wormlore

Exotic cosmetic items

King’s Fall also offers two Exotic cosmetic items that cannot be gotten anywhere else: Ossein Earthcarver sparrow and Ossified Skycarver ship.

Here’s how to get these unique cosmetics and what each of them looks like:

Ossein Earthcarver : Complete all encounter challenges in the King’s Fall raid

: Complete all encounter challenges in the King’s Fall raid Ossified Skycarver: Complete the King’s Fall raid on Master difficulty





Is King’s Fall’s loot farmable?

Ordinarily, this raid will only drop one item per character each week, so you can’t keep farming it until you get the roll you want. However, if King’s Fall is the featured raid, this limit is removed, making the grind for god rolls and craftable weapons much faster.

Be sure to check out the raid rotation schedule for more information on when King’s Fall will next be featured to plan ahead.

