Destiny 2 King’s Fall loot table: All raid weapons and armor

Kurt Perry
Guardian holding a raid weapon from Destiny 2 King's Fall.Bungie

King’s Fall is a classic raid from the original game that returned in Destiny 2 during The Witch Queen, offering a great loot table that features some of the looter shooter’s best weapons and armor.

Originally released in The Taken King, King’s Fall was the third-ever raid in Destiny. Back then, it was one of the hardest challenges Guardians had ever encountered, pushing even the best loadouts to their limit. A decade on, players have long since figured out its encounters, but there’s still plenty of reasons to complete them.

Most notably, it offers multiple meta weapons that can’t be gotten elsewhere. Here’s everything you need to know about the King’s Fall loot table to help you make the most of this reprised raid.

King’s Fall loot table

ENCOUNTER 1
Totems		ENCOUNTER 2
Warpriest		ENCOUNTER 3
Golgoroth		ENCOUNTER 4
Daughters		ENCOUNTER 5
Oryx
The Doom of Chelchis in Destiny 2.
Doom of Chelchis		The Defiance of Yasmin in Destiny 2.
Defiance of Yasmin		The Midha's Reckoning in Destiny 2.
Midha’s Reckoning		The Defiance of Yasmin in Destiny 2.
Defiance of Yasmin		The Touch of Malice in Destiny 2.
Touch of Malice
The Qullim's Terminus in Destiny 2.
Qullim’s Terminus		The Smite of Merain in Destiny 2.
Smite of Merain		The Qullim's Terminus in Destiny 2.
Qullim’s Terminus		The Smite of Merain in Destiny 2.
Smite of Merain
A variety of legendary weapons that can be earned from the King's Fall raid in Destiny 2.
Random Legendary Weapon
KIng's Fall chest armor in Destiny 2.
Class Chest		KIng's Fall arms in Destiny 2.
Class Arms		The Zaouli's Bane in Destiny 2.
Zaouli’s Bane		The Zaouli's Bane in Destiny 2.
Zaouli’s Bane		KIng's Fall helmet in Destiny 2.
Class Helmet
KIng's Fall legs armor in Destiny 2.
Class Legs		KIng's Fall chest armor in Destiny 2.
Class Chest		KIng's Fall helmet in Destiny 2.
Class Helmet		KIng's Fall arms in Destiny 2.
Class Arms		KIng's Fall arms in Destiny 2.
Class Arms
KIng's Fall bond in Destiny 2.
Class Item		KIng's Fall legs armor in Destiny 2.
Class Legs		KIng's Fall chest armor in Destiny 2.
Class Chest

Exotic Weapon – Touch of Malice

The Touch of Malice exotic in Destiny 2.Dexerto
  • Archetype: Kinetic Scout Rifle
  • Exotic Perks: Touch of Malice, Charged with Blight
  • Catalyst: Rapid Hit

Touch of Malice is received as a random drop for defeating Oryx and successfully clearing King’s Fall. It can be received on both Normal and Master difficulty and has a base drop rate of 1 in 20 (5%), which can be improved by completing raid challenges.

Its Exotic Perks allow it to deal bonus damage by drawing from the wielder’s life force, with subsequent Rapid Kills then healing you to offset this damage. Landing precision shots also charges up a devastating ball of Darkness, which can be released to damage and Blind nearby combatants.

As for its catalyst, Rapid Hit makes precision hits increase stability and reload speed. This has natural synergy with Charged With Blight, as both require precision damage. Getting this catalyst requires you to complete a series of puzzles inside of the King’s Fall raid.

All legendary weapons and perks

There are six legendary weapons that can be farmed in King’s Fall, all of which are craftable: Defiance of Yasmin, Doom of Chelchis, Midha’s Reckoning, Qullim’s Terminus, Smite of Merain, and Zaouli’s Bane.

Here’s a breakdown of each of these weapons, as well as what perks they have to offer:

WEAPONARCHETYPEPERK 1PERK 2
The Defiance of Yasmin in Destiny 2.
Defiance of Yasmin		Kinetic Sniper RifleExplosive Payload
Pugilist
Opening Shot
Well-Rounded
Ensemble
Gutshot Straight
Hip-Fire Grip		Incandescent
Firefly
Demolutionist
Eye of the Storm
One For All
Surrounded
Focused Fury
The Doom of Chelchis in Destiny 2.
Doom of Chelchis		Void Scout RifleExplosive Payload
Firefly
Vorpal Weapon
Adaptive Munitions
Rangefinder
Stats For All
Steady Hands		Dragonfly
Frenzy
One For All
Repulsor Brace
Focused Fury
Unrelenting
Eye of the Storm
The Midha's Reckoning in Destiny 2.
Midha’s Reckoning		Arc Fusion RifleCornered
Hip-Fire Grip
Field Prep
Well-Rounded
Backup Plan
Pugilist
Unrelenting		Kickstart
Surrounded
Tap The Trigger
Golden Tricorn
Vorpal Weapon
Successful Warm-Up
Reservoir Burst
The Qullim's Terminus in Destiny 2.
Qullim’s Terminus		Stasis Machine GunEnsemble
Unrelenting
Slickdraw
Firmly Planted
Heating Up
Stats For All
Dynamic Sway Reduction		Eye of the Storm
Wellspring
Firefly
Headstone
Focused Fury
Firing Line
Killing Tally
The Smite of Merain in Destiny 2.
Smite of Merain		Kinetic Pulse RifleMoving Target
Ensemble
Pugilist
Demolitionist
Well-Rounded
Focused Fury
Stats For All		Eye of the Storm
Gutshot Straight
Swashbuckler
Adrenaline Junkie
Firefly
Vorpal Weapon
One For All
The Zaouli's Bane in Destiny 2.
Zaouli’s Bane		Solar Hand CannonEnsemble
Explosive Payload
Pugilist
Opening Shot
Well-Rounded
Gutshot Straight
Hip-Fire Grip		Incandescent
Firefly
Demolitionist
Eye of the Storm
One For All
Surrounded
Focused Fury

King’s Fall raid armor

There are three armor sets available in King’s Fall, with each class having its own unique set up for grabs: Darkhollow for Hunter, War Numen’s for Titan, and Wormlore for Warlock.

Here are all of the armor pieces you can earn for each class, as well as what they look like:

HUNTERTITANWARLOCK
The Darkhollow Mask helmet in Destiny 2.
Darkhollow Mask		War Numen's Crown helmet in Destiny 2.
War Numen’s Crown		The Mouth of Ur helmet in Destiny 2.
Mouth of Ur
The Darkhollow Grasps arms in Destiny 2.
Darkhollow Grasps		War Numen's First arms in Destiny 2.
War Numen’s Fist		The Grasp of Eir arms in Destiny 2.
Grasp of Eir
The Darkhollow Chiton chest armor in Destiny 2.
Darkhollow Chiton		War Numen's Chest armor in Destiny 2.
War Numen’s Chest		The Chasm of Yul chest armor in Destiny 2.
Chasm of Yul
The Darkhollow Chiton legs armor in Destiny 2.
Darkhollow Treads		War Numen's Boots legs armor in Destiny 2.
War Numen’s Boots		The Path of Xol leg armor in Destiny 2.
Path of Xol
The Darkhollow Mantle class item in Destiny 2.
Darkhollow Mantle		War Numen's Mark class item in Destiny 2.
War Numen’s Mark		The Bond of the Wormlore class item in Destiny 2.
Bond of the Wormlore

Exotic cosmetic items

King’s Fall also offers two Exotic cosmetic items that cannot be gotten anywhere else: Ossein Earthcarver sparrow and Ossified Skycarver ship.

Here’s how to get these unique cosmetics and what each of them looks like:

  • Ossein Earthcarver: Complete all encounter challenges in the King’s Fall raid
  • Ossified Skycarver: Complete the King’s Fall raid on Master difficulty
  • The Ossein Earthcarver sparrow in Destiny 2

Is King’s Fall’s loot farmable?

Ordinarily, this raid will only drop one item per character each week, so you can’t keep farming it until you get the roll you want. However, if King’s Fall is the featured raid, this limit is removed, making the grind for god rolls and craftable weapons much faster.

Be sure to check out the raid rotation schedule for more information on when King’s Fall will next be featured to plan ahead.

While you wait for your chance to farm King’s Fall, why not check out the best PvE weapons and our Exotics Tier List to figure out what you should use? We’ve also broken down the best PvP weapons just in case you’re in the mood to play the Crucible.

