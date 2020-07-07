Destiny 2 July 7 patch notes: weapon & armor fixes, Raid changes, more

ACTIVITIES
- Fixed an issue where players could collect and deposit 15 motes prior to unlocking the Umbral Mastery II gift on the Prismatic Recaster.
- Increased Glimmer rewards in Trials of Osiris.
- Fixed an issue where Nightmare Hunts could grant more Season of Arrivals rewards than intended.
- The following raids no longer have weekly reward limits from main encounters:
-
- Leviathan
- Eater of Worlds
- Spire of Stars
- Crown of Sorrow
- Scourge of the Past
-
- Note: Secret Chests will continue to have weekly lockouts
- All armor from the above listed Featured Raids has been updated to use the Season of Arrivals infusion cap.
- Last Wish and Garden of Salvation raid weapons and armor have been updated to use the Season of Arrivals infusion cap.
GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT
- Fixed an issue where the Heavy Hitters Triumph was not properly tracking which Contact event bosses had been defeated.
- Fixed an issue where the Season of the Worthy Rank Stat Tracker was not appearing properly.
- Fixed an issue where players had the Guardian Games quest in their inventory well after Titans completely dominated the event.
-
- Hunters are still pretty sad about it.
-
- Fixed an issue where there was inconsistent use of weapon and ammo types in High-Stakes Heist quest steps.
- Fixed an issue where Seraph weapons were not counting towards Sleeper Simulant catalyst quest progression.
- Fixed a rare crash with Anarchy.
- Fixed an issue with Umbral Enhancements III that was preventing Cold Denial and Falling Guillotine from getting an additional trait.
- Fixed an issue with Vortex Frame Swords where the Heavy attack wasn't ending properly over the network.
- Fixed an issue where various Season of Arrivals weapons are missing collections entries.
- Fixed an issue that was preventing Season of the Worthy Seasonal Armor Mods from having a chance to be purchasable on Banshee-44.
- Fixed an issue that was preventing players from purchasing the Unflinching Machine Gun mod from Banshee-44.
- Added the ability for Season of Arrivals armor to use Charged with Light mods from Season of Dawn.
- Corrected some incorrect armor mod icons for several Season of Arrivals mods.
- Corrected incorrect perk descriptions for two Season of Arrivals mods – Reactive Pulse (formerly Font of Light) and Radiant Light – to correctly match their functionality.
- Added the Season of Arrivals mod socket to the pieces of the EDZ destination armor set that did not have them.
- The Unstoppable Pulse Rifles artifact mod will no longer cause non-Pulse Rifle damage to stagger Unstoppable Champions while aiming down sights of a Pulse Rifle.
- The Rival Warlock Ghost Shell from Guardian Games will now show Ghost Projections.
- Fixed an issue where the Unstoppable Pulse Rifle mod icon was displaying a Scout Rifle.
- Fixed a bug that affected aim assistance when shooting through Barricades using Citan's Ramparts.
UI/UX
- The header for the Flair section of Eververse now displays the correct text.
Controller Remapping
- Updated the description for “Toggle Sprint.”
- Updated description of Exotic Engrams on Xûr, as players may now purchase more than one on a given a week using an Exotic Cypher.
Subtitles
- Fixed an issue where subtitles for Season of Arrivals Drifter dialogue could misgender players as "brother" even when using female character.
MISC.
- Adjusted Strike weekly bounty pool for the Seasonal focus.
- Scorn, Cabal, Vex, and Fallen variations should no longer appear during Season of Arrivals.
- Fixed an issue where the first sleeper node “CB.NAV/RUN.()Dynamo.Approach.Arch” was not appearing for players attempting to complete the Nascent Dawn Exotic quest.