Destiny 2 July 7 patch notes: weapon & armor fixes, Raid changes, more

A new Destiny 2 patch is bringing substantial changes to the weekly reward limits from several Raid encounters, as well as various weapon and armor fixes, and more. So let's take a look at all of the changes in the latest update.

The latest Destiny 2 patch, update 2.9.1, released on July 7 with downtime starting at 9 AM PDT. Players were able to log back in after only an hour at 10 AM, but Bungie has warned that there could be widespread interruption to those trying to log in or download the patch.

Advertisement

As far as what's included in the July 7 update, the most substantial change is the removal of the weekly reward limits from main raid encounters including Leviathan, Eater of Worlds, Spire of Stars, Crown of Sorrows, and Scourge of the Past.

One important thing to note is that Secret Chests will still continue to have weekly lockouts following the update, so you won't be able to farm them without end.

Advertisement

Moving on to the armor and weapon changes, the issue that was preventing Season of the Worthy Seasonal Armor Mods from having a chance to be purchasable on Banshee-44 has finally been fixed.

Read More: Destiny 2 hits new Crucible player record after Bungie disables SBMM

In addition, the issue that was preventing players from purchasing the Unflinching Machine Gun mod from Banshee-44 has also been patched, so the mod should now be available for purchase.

On the Investment side of things, players have been complaining for a while that the Heavy Hitters Triumph was not properly tracking when Contact event bosses had been defeated, but that should no longer be a problem after this patch goes live.

Advertisement

A bunch of annoying issues we've been running into with the Contact Public Event have been fixed as well, and the full July 7 Destiny 2 patch notes can be read below.

As always, stay tuned our @theDestinyBlog account on Twitter for all the latest Destiny 2 news and updates as they happen.

DESTINY 2 UPDATE 2.9.1