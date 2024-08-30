Destiny 2 is hosting a week long event to celebrate just one weapon type

Bungie is hosting a week-long event to celebrate Guardian’s favorite weapon type in Destiny 2, Swords, granting them regenerating ammo all week in specific game modes.

Destiny 2 is a game all about guns. From Trace Rifles to RPGs, to the humble Hand Cannon, it’s all about taking down your enemies in various yet satisfying ways. There are a few weapons that don’t categorize as guns though, with the humble Glaive a fan-favorite Sword commonly featured in builds.

Swords have long since been a favorite of the Destiny 2 player base. Not only do they deal high amounts of damage, perfect for DPSing any boss that stands too close, but they unlock a whole new world of mobility thanks to how the game’s physics work.

Now Bungie is celebrating these weapons with an in-game event that will last an entire week. This gives players plenty of time to swing their swords around, as they’ll be provided with infinite regenerating ammo while using their heavy weapon.

Bungie Starting on September 3 2024, Guardians will gain infinitely regenerating ammo for their swords.

Announced in the August 29 TWID, Guardians can hack and slash as much as they want starting on September 3, 2024. This event will last exactly until the weekly reset on September 10, so ensure you abuse the power while you can.

It’s worth noting that this regenerating ammo isn’t available in all activities, with competitive PvP and raids being excluded from the event. However, you can still use the buff in Master and Legend Lost Sectors, Gambit, and the Relic game mode in the Crucible.

This is fantastic news for anyone struggling with content or who wants to get through it quickly since Swords are fantastic for dealing with DPS and getting enemies out of the way.

The devs are also releasing four seasonal challenges specifically focused on getting kills with Swords, making it a perfect combo if you need extra experience to reach the end of the season pass.