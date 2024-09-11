Destiny 2 is hiding its worst mode until devs figure out a long-term plan

Destiny 2 developers are hiding Gambit from the main menu with the arrival of the new Portal feature, as the team has expressed they need more time to figure out what to do with it.

Destiny 2 is in the midst of some pretty major changes. With the 10th Anniversary of the franchise, Bungie has announced some considerable shakeups for the game, including what they have planned for the future, events both in and out of the game, and a promise to keep an open line of communication to the concerned player base.

Alongside the stream of news came an announcement of a replacement to the Director. The Portal is designed to allow players to easily pick and choose what activities they’d like to play. This task is currently handled by the Destinations tab, which forces players to head to certain destinations just to find a specific activity.

However, one activity that won’t be shown on the Portal will be Gambit, one of Destiny 2’s least-loved game modes. In fact, the developers have said that they’ll be leaving it on the previous Destinations tab while they figure out just what they want to do with the mode.

Gambit will not be joining the other activities like Crucible, Strikes, or Dungeons in the Portal tab. The mode itself will remain only accessible through the Destinations tab.

“We are still figuring out our plan for this beloved game mode, and we have some ideas ranging from closer integration into the Crucible category to standalone Events that feature it.” the blog post reads.

Gambit has always been a relatively controversial and unpopular mode in Destiny 2. The PvEvP mode, while creative, was often overlooked by many players, with Guardians only opting to play the activity for their weekly power bonus. Nowadays the mode sits to the wayside, with the developers wanting to integrate it as a minor mode in the Crucible.