Destiny 2 is finally increasing the Strange Coin cap in major Xur buff

The Strange Coin cap is being increased in Destiny 2 after endless calls from the community, but you’ll have to wait a little longer to take advantage.

As confirmed in the TWID posted on January 9, 2025, the Strange Coin cap is being increased from 99 to 199, meaning you’ll be able to stock up and spend more at Xur when he arrives on the weekend.

However, this heavily requested change isn’t going live for a little while, with Bungie confirming it will be implemented in Heresy Act 1. The next episode is set to release on February 4, 2024, so you’ll have to wait a few weeks.

Article continues after ad

On the bright side, this update will also increase the cap on Nightfall Ciphers and Osirian Ciphers from 10 to 30, with the latter described as “one of many” changes coming to Trials of Osiris in Episode Heresy.

Dexerto The Strange Coin cap being removed means you’ll finally be able to spend more at Xur when he arrives.

Bungie is listening after all

The Strange Coin cap has been a big topic in the community since The Final Shape was released. This update saw Xur reworked and Strange Coins become his main currency, but the cap quickly caused frustrations.

Article continues after ad

There are countless Reddit threads complaining about this. One post asked, “Why are we limited to 99 Strange Coins?!” when the update first went live seven months ago, while another thread from October 2024 demanded, “Can we please get a f**king increased cap for strange coins?”

Article continues after ad

These calls for change were still going strong as recently as early January, with one Guardian insisting, “It’s time to remove the cap on strange coins or just make Xur a permanent vendor,” believing that the current system unfairly punishes those who can’t play on the weekend.

All of these received considerable backing from the community and over 1,000 upvotes each, showing just how much people care about this topic. It took some time, but Bungie has clearly listened to the overwhelming feedback and made the change at last.