Destiny 2 is finally fixing Shader previews being terrible after six years

The Destiny 2 Shader preview system is getting reworked in The Final Shape with the traditional four-color preview being replaced by a more detailed variant that will showcase every color.

Shaders in Destiny 2 are one of the most popular cosmetic items as they let players change the color of any weapon, vehicle, ship, or armor piece.

To help players navigate through Destiny’s many shaders the looter shooter utilizes preview images that give a rough idea of what each shader looks like.

Unfortunately, these shader previews are flawed and often don’t look anything like the real thing. That won’t be the case for much longer though as a rework is being developed.

Destiny 2 Shader rework coming in The Final Shape

During Datto’s ‘Name That Shader’ gameshow on Twitch, Destiny 2’s game director Joe Blackburn revealed a shader rework is currently in development.

Casually revealing the information Blackburn opened: “This is a very small reveal, and I have nothing to talk about, but we have redone how the icons look in The Final Shape. And there’s like a whole ‘nother section of every shader icon, to better describe the areas that are shaded.”

Timestamp: 5:35:39

“So all of the colors are represented in the new icons, and they’re organized a bit differently. I still think you have to know how armor works to really look at it and be like ‘I get it’, but you know, the more prominent areas take up more prominent parts of the shader, and all the little hidden colors are represented on the shader icon,” the game director explained.

Destiny 2 fans can expect this shader rework to be added on February 27, 2024. That’s the date that The Final Shape will launch bringing with it a variety of content including new destinations, Supers, and the epic conclusion of the Light and Darkness Saga.