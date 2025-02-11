Destiny 2 is broken after Heresy update making fans question QA shortcomings

The latest update for Destiny 2 has generally been a success, with the community praising Episode Heresy’s new content, but it’s also broken large parts of the game and left them unplayable.

The release of Heresy Act 1 had a huge impact on Revenant’s seasonal content. Several activities from last episode no longer work as intended, with Major Fieldwork being unselectable, Onslaught Salvation’s healing regen being disabled, and Champions not spawning at all in Kell’s Fall.

Noticing these issues among others, the Destiny 2 community voiced concerns on Reddit in a thread that has gotten over 1,500 upvotes.

A reoccurring theme of the replies was players being unable to progress, with one user stating, “I wanted to catch up since I left in Act 2, and now I can’t do the fieldwork because the table doesn’t have a prompt,” and another, “Yeah, this is super frustrating – I’ve been trying to catch up and facing the same issues.”

Others theorized about the cause, citing last year’s layoffs : “They fired off all of their QA testers when they did the layoffs. They can’t release a single damn thing without another thing breaking.”

“This is bare bones basic regression testing QA – the point is this shouldn’t have happened. There are modes that just don’t work at all,” another comment responded, coming to a similar conclusion.

This sentiment was echoed by several others who remarked, “I’m starting to think laying off all the QA testers was a bad idea,” and even, “Gutting the QA debt was quite possibly one of the most profound 7D chess moves.”

Bungie has fixes in the works

The community’s frustrations haven’t gone unnoticed, with Bungie already acknowledging some of these problems.

Most notably, the Known Issues page lists the following:

Revenant’s Major Fieldwork missions are unable to be accessed.

During the boss fight in Kell’s Fall, sometimes the portal back to the revenant plane doesn’t open when multi-phasing the boss, leading to a soft lock.

Players who have no revive tokens left and then die get stuck on the “Finding Spawn Location” screen, instead of restarting the activity or going to Orbit.

With these particular issues being listed, it’s likely they will get fixed in the future. However, there has been no mention of the other issues, so solutions to those may be some way off.

The good news is that Episode Heresy isn’t ending until July 15, so there’s plenty of time to go back and complete Revenant’s content. You may need to wait for Bungie to fix some bugs, but with five months until Frontiers, you don’t need to worry about missing out.