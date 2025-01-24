Destiny 2 is bringing back weekly story content but with a crucial change

Bungie has confirmed that Destiny 2 will be returning to weekly story content instead of everything being released all at once as was the case in Episode Revenant.

However, this does not mean the looter shooter is fully reverting to what was available in Echoes and other past seasons, as there is one crucial change that looks to find a middle ground between the two models.

Explaining how this will work, Bungie revealed in a TWID, “In Heresy we’re striking a balance between everything dropping on day one of an Act vs. meaningful reasons to log in throughout the Episode. To that end, we made the vast majority of activities content available on the first day of an Act, with said content evolving based on the weekly story.”

This means that each Act’s core activities will be available from day one, but the seasonal story will take place over a few weeks instead. This change aims to give players a reason to log on each week without timegating gameplay content or rewards.

Interestingly, Bungie also stated that Heresy “won’t rely on a fixed length for each Act like the previous Episodes,” with Act 2 only lasting three weeks. Furthermore, there will be weekly Seasonal Challenges that reward Heretical Arsenal weapons, giving you another reason to get involved.

Is this a good change?

While some players may have preferred having access to everything at once, Episode Revenant revealed some issues with this approach. Most notably, Episodes don’t actually have that much story content in the first place.

In both Echoes and Revenant, it was possible to log on and finish an entire Act’s narrative offerings in an hour or two at most. Once you’ve finished the story, that’s all you get for at least another month.

This change won’t necessarily fix that problem, but having the story spread out over a few weeks should at least create a sense of suspense and intrigue. Hopefully, this is enough to get Guardians to log back on and find out more about Heresy’s story – which will revolve around the Hive.

In the mean time, you can learn more about what Episode Heresy will have to offer by checking out D.A.R.C.I’s fascinating rework and BXR-55 Battler’s long-awaited successor.