Destiny 2 Incisor Trace Rifle – is it worth farming from Trials of Osiris?
Incisor and its Adept variant is the weapon up for grabs in Trials of Osiris from September 27 to October 1, but is it worth farming Destiny 2’s premier PvP activity for a god roll of the Trace Rifle?
In the refreshed sandbox introduced with The Final Shape, Trace Rifles are primarily considered to fill a support role rather than being damage-dealing superstars.
Is Incisor worth farming?
Unless you’re on the lookout for an off-meta Strand choice or simply want to add it to your collection, Incisor is generally not worth farming in Trials of Osiris.
While it boasts access to a handful of perks suitable for Strand builds, as a standalone weapon, Incisor’s not as popular as other meta-defining Trials weapons such as Shayura’s Wrath or The Summoner. The weapon’s place in the meta is as a niche loadout option, best at generating Orbs of Light and inflicting mass Sever on enemies via combination of the Attrition Orbs and Sever perks respectively.
Incisor perk pool
The full pool of perks Incisor can drop with are as follows:
|Barrel
|Magazine
|Perk 1
|Perk 2
|Smallbore
|Enhanced Battery
|Slice
|Kill Clip
|Arrowhead Brake
|Ionized Battery
|Envious Assassin
|Killing Tally
|Corkscrew Rifling
|Projection Fuse
|Subsistence
|Target Lock
|Fluted Barrel
|Particle Repeater
|Dynamic Sway Reduction
|Hatchling
|Hammer-Forged Rifling
|Tactical Battery
|Perpetual Motion
|Tap The Trigger
|Chambered Compensator
|Light Battery
|Zen Moment
|Attrition Orbs
|Extended Barrel
|Offhand Strike
|Encore
|Full Bore
|Polygonal Rifling
If you’re looking to try and make Incisor fit a less-focused build such as for Primatic, Target Lock and Subsistence is going to be the go-to combo to hunt for.
The former provides ramping damage for successive hits on a target, while the latter will partially reload the magazine from reserves after a kill. You may run into ammo issues with Subsistence, but slotting the Special Ammo Finder mod into your helmet will help improve uptime.
For more information about this week’s Trials, including the featured map and rank rewards, check out our dedicated hub.