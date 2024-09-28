Destiny 2 Incisor Trace Rifle – is it worth farming from Trials of Osiris?

Incisor and its Adept variant is the weapon up for grabs in Trials of Osiris from September 27 to October 1, but is it worth farming Destiny 2’s premier PvP activity for a god roll of the Trace Rifle?

In the refreshed sandbox introduced with The Final Shape, Trace Rifles are primarily considered to fill a support role rather than being damage-dealing superstars.

Is Incisor worth farming?

Unless you’re on the lookout for an off-meta Strand choice or simply want to add it to your collection, Incisor is generally not worth farming in Trials of Osiris.

While it boasts access to a handful of perks suitable for Strand builds, as a standalone weapon, Incisor’s not as popular as other meta-defining Trials weapons such as Shayura’s Wrath or The Summoner. The weapon’s place in the meta is as a niche loadout option, best at generating Orbs of Light and inflicting mass Sever on enemies via combination of the Attrition Orbs and Sever perks respectively.

Bungie Incisor is a Kinetic Strand-element Trace Rifle.

Incisor perk pool

The full pool of perks Incisor can drop with are as follows:

