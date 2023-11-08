Destiny 2 The Imbaru Engine: How to solve Test of Truth and Lies puzzle

The fourth and final puzzle of The Imbaru Engine is here and it’s by far the most complicated yet. To help you solve the Test of Truth and Lies in Destiny 2 we’ve put together this handy guide breaking down the entire process from beginning through end.

As Season of the Witch approaches its end, Bungie dropped a huge piece of news revealing the next season’s name and theme, Season of the Wish.

Article continues after ad

This was revealed as part of The Imbaru Engine finale that concludes what the previous three puzzles have been building up to. However, to experience the reveal yourself you’ll first need to overcome The Imbaru Engine’s last challenge, the Test of Truth and Lies.

Article continues after ad

Destiny 2: How to complete The Imbaru Engine’s Test of Truth and Lies

To complete the Test of Truth and Lies you’ll first need to collect the ‘A Parting Gift’ arcana card. It can be found atop a large pillar in the Altars of Summoning activity’s Altar of Feracity section.

Article continues after ad

Also, you’ll need to have completed The Imbaru Engine’s previous challenges: Cunning, Strength, and Navigation. If you need to catch up feel free to check out our guides on how to solve each puzzle.

Bungie A Gift of Parting arcana card can be acquired by parkouring up a pillar in Altars of Summoning.

Once the Arcana Card has been acquired you’ll want to do the following:

Enter The Imbaru Engine and make your way to the top ascending three gravity lifts in the process.

Immediately after the third gravity lift you’ll encounter a new portal that wasn’t open before. Head through it and ‘Attune with the Braziers’ on the other side.

Bungie A new portal will have opened up in The Imbaru Engine’s depths.

Your next goal is to collect the three flames linked to each Brazier found scattered across various activities. This will unlock the main section of The Puzzle of Truth and Lies.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There are three flames in total with each being found in The Cunning Test puzzle room, Altars of Summoning, and Savathun’s Spire respectively with each of their exact locations shown in the images below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up







Once all three flames have been collected head back to The Imbaru Engine’s brazier room and rekindle the flames. Doing so will open the door that leads to the final puzzle.

Begin the test and interact with the two Hive Runes on the left and right sides of the room to receive the Lies and Truth buffs. With this buff active you then need to interact with a series of Hive Runes in a specific order before ‘Submitting your Final Tribute’.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Check out our video tutorial below that breaks down which order the Runes need to be activated:

If you submitted the correct Hive Runes the game will prompt you to proceed forward and ‘Claim the Witch Queen’s Heirloom’ which turns out to be an Ahamkara egg.

Following a short dialogue sequence, you’ll be able to transfer the egg to the Athenaeum, and then you’ll have completed the Test of Truth and Lies.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about how to complete The Test of Truth and Lies in The Imbaru Engine. Consider checking out some of our other Destiny 2 content for more tips & tricks:

Article continues after ad

Deepsight Harmonizers: How to farm, use, and what weapons to convert | Season of the Witch seasonal activities | Exotic Mission Rotator | Best Exotic weapons | Best PvP Weapons | Best PvE Weapons | Destiny 2 | Best Titan Builds | Best Warlock Builds | Best Arc 3.0 Builds | Best Solar 3.0 Builds | Best Void 3.0 Builds | Best Stasis Builds