Destiny 2 Hunter mains excited over likely “Ice Ninja” meta in Season 22

A huge change coming to a once-treasured Stasis Hunter Exotic armor piece has Destiny 2 players excited about the prospect of a potential “Ice Ninja,” meta in Season 22.

At least on the PvE side of Destiny, Hunters aren’t in the best place. There are some standout builds such as Lucky Pants, Radiant Dance Machines, and Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk but the majority of Hunter builds struggle to keep up with their Titan and Warlock counterparts.

This is especially true in higher-level content like GMs where survivability is key. In the distant past, Stasis Hunter offered a solution to this thanks to its unmatched crowd control, perfect for slowing down and freezing enemies.

However, this subclass relied on a specific Exotic – Renewal Grasps – which was heavily nerfed in April 2022. But now the Season 22 early patch notes suggest a return is on the cards for Stasis Hunter.

Bungie The Renewal Grasps make Duskfield Grenades far more impactful.

Renewal Grasps buff could spark Stasis Hunter meta in Destiny 2 Season 22

Following the confirmation of which Exotic armor pieces are getting buffed and reworked, the Renewal Graps changes have been the standout for many Guardians

The Hunter Stasis Exotic gauntlets will receive the following change once Season 22 goes live:

Renewal Grasps: We’ve undone the previous nerf to Duskfield grenade cooldowns when using this Exotic.

This referenced nerf was implemented in Season of the Risen, with the base cooldown of Duskfield Grenades when using Renewal Grasps increased from 62 seconds to 152 seconds. With this being reverted Stasis Hunters will have Duskfield Grenades available much more frequently.

Renewal Grasps’ buff has gone down extremely well with Destiny 2 players and especially with Hunter mains with many posting on r/Destiny2 to show their excitement.

Some of the most unvoted responses to the buff include “Let’s. F**king. GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!”, “LETS GOOOO Bungie finally made a place for me in the sandbox,” and “I’m so looking forward to watching everything burst into icy confetti again.”

While we can’t say for sure if this will trigger a Stasis Hunter PvE meta, it does seem likely. Not only is Stasis getting a buff but Strand’s Suspend effect is getting nerfed. That should leave an opening for a new subclass to become the king of add clear and crowd control.

There have been some concerns over what the Renewal Grasps buff will mean for PvP. The Exotic Gauntlets were once dominant in the Crucible but Duskfield Grenades were pretty heavily nerfed in PvP so the impact is expected to be less substantial.