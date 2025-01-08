Destiny 2 Hunter build is basically unkillable thanks to classic Exotic

Destiny 2 players will know that much of the fun from endgame content revolves around fine-tuning your build, and while Titans have an inherent sturdiness that helps them take some damage, Hunters and Warlocks need to do a little more to keep themselves alive.

Naturally, buildcrafters work to fill in those gaps and fix those deficiencies, and that’s given us one of the most enjoyable Hunter builds around — the aptly named Silkstrike Super Spam from Mactics.

Here’s how it works and why it’s worth a try for Hunters needing a new Prismatic option to stay alive in endgame content.

This Hunter build is a Tank with Red Death Reformed

Exotics: Red Death Reformed, Relavitism

Red Death Reformed, Relavitism Subclass: Prismatic Hunter

Prismatic Hunter Super: Silkstrike

Silkstrike Class Ability: Gambler’s Dodge

Gambler’s Dodge Movement Ability: Triple Jump

Triple Jump Melee Ability: Combination Blow

Combination Blow Grenade Ability: Grapple

Grapple Aspects: Stylish Executioner, Winter’s Shroud

Stylish Executioner, Winter’s Shroud Fragments: Facet of Courage, Facet of Dawn, Facet of Protection, Facet of Purpose, Facet of Sacrifice

While this build isn’t new, it’s one you’re likely to find yourself coming back to, particularly if you’re looking to tackle some of the game’s hardest solo content.

Red Death Reformed remains one of the game’s most enjoyable Exotics, triggering curative abilities with final blows, and reloading to cure allies if you’re not playing alone. This build blends that with the melee damage of Combination Blow, causing enemies to be slowed by dodging through Winter’s Shroud, and building your Silkstrike Super with ease.

Slowing enemies triggers increased damage thanks to Facet of Courage, while Facet of Protection lets you get in close for vital damage reduction. Powered melee trigger Radiance, giving you a damage boost, and grabbing an Orb of Power triggers Woven Mail, making you much more durable.

When it comes to your Exotic Class Item, you’re looking for Spirit of the Dragon and Spirit of the Cyrtarachne as your two perks for Relativism. The first will reload your weapons when dodging (even with Gambler’s Dodge), while the other will give you Woven Mail when you use your Grapple.

The result is a particularly tanky Hunter build that’s plenty maneuverable thanks to the Grapple ability, can mix it up in close quarters, and keeps your melee ability on hand thanks to Gambler’s Dodge. Add in Red Death Reformed’s ability to give its user constant shots of healing, and you’re ready to conquer solo endgame content.