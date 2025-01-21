How to get Upgrade Modules in Destiny 2

Upgrade Modules are an essential resource in Destiny 2 that are used to power up gear and prepare you for the looter shooter’s most challenging content.

If you want to upgrade your gear and take on Destiny’s endgame content, you’ll need to raise your Power Level. Being underpowered is a recipe for disaster, as you’ll deal a lot less damage and take more damage from enemy combatants.

Upgrading your gear requires a lot of Upgrade Modules, and these are the proven methods that the game’s best players use to stay stocked up and make sure they are ready for anything Bungie releases.

All Upgrade Module sources

Here are all of the current methods to get Upgrade Modules, listed in order of convenience:

To learn more about these methods and find out which is best for you, either click on the links above or continue reading below.

Purchase from ADA-1 or Banshee-44

Dexerto

The easiest way to get Upgrade Modules is by purchasing them from one of two vendors: ADA-1 or Banshee-44. Both of these vendors sell them for x1 Enhancement Core and x5,000 Glimmer each, making it easy enough to get lots of Upgrade Modules in no time.

You can find ADA-1 in the western half of The Tower just north of the Annex landing zone, while Banshee-44 is in the eastern half between Master Rahool and Lord Shaxx.

Rank up seasonal vendors

Dexerto

Several vendors reward Upgrade Modules as you rank them up, providing a passive method of farming them. The vendors that do so are Banshee-44, Commander Zavala, Saint-14, Lord Shaxx, and The Drifter, with all of these being found in The Tower.

Some vendors will require you to reset their rank before they give you Upgrade Modules, while others will do so right away. This varies, so it’s best to focus on ranking up whatever vendor happens to align with the activity you want to farm rather than going out of your way to level up a specific one.

Level up the Season Pass

Dexerto

Leveling up the season pass is another passive method that can reward a lot of Upgrade Modules. By leveling up the season pass, you’ll earn a total of 39 Upgrade Modules across the following Season Ranks: 2, 3, 4, 11, 13, 14, 24, 34, 44, 64, 104, 114, and 153.

To claim all of these rewards, you’ll need to either own the current season pass or have purchased The FInal Shape: Annual Pass Upgrade. However, some of these are claimable on the free path too, making them accessible to everyone.

Equip the Modularity Ghost mod

Dexerto

The Modularity mod can be equipped to your Ghost Shell to activate the following effect: “Achieving victory in Ritual Activities grants a chance to award an Upgrade Module.”

This means completing any Vanguard activity or winning a match of Crucible or Gambit will give you a chance of earning an Upgrade Module. Unfortunately, the odds aren’t great, so this should be used as a bonus method to get extra drops rather than a primary option, especially since you won’t be able to use better Ghost mods like Prism Harvest and Prosperity at the same time.

Use Concentrated Mattergems

Dexerto

Concentrated Mattergems can be consumed to activate the following effect: “Bosses have a chance to drop an Upgrade Module when defeated. Effect lasts until an Upgrade Module is found.”

This is a good method to get Upgrade Modules if you have excess Bright Dust to spend, with each Concentrated Mattergem costing 200 Bright Dust from the Eververse Store. However, this will be an inferior option for most people than purchasing them from Banshee or Ava, as Glimmer is a less valuable resource that’s easier to come by.

Complete seasonal events

Bungie / Dexerto

When they are active, seasonal events have event cards that can be progressed to unlock various rewards. Among these rewards are Upgrade Modules, allowing you to top up your supply while playing the featured content as you would anyway.

The main downside to this method is that it is only available for select weeks in the year, as you’ll need one of Guardian Games, Solstice, Festival of the Lost, or The Dawning to be active. Outside of these periods, you cannot get Upgrade Modules from seasonal events.

How to use Upgrade Modules

You can use Upgrade Modules by following these instructions:

Open the Character screen where you can see your equipped weapons and armor. Hover over the equipment you want to upgrade and press Right Click/Y/Triangle. Hover over Infuse and hold F or press in the Right Stick to infuse the selected gear.

Dexerto

To infuse gear, you need another piece of gear that has higher Power and is in the same slot. For example, to upgrade a Stasis Hand Cannon, you first need another weapon with higher Power that occupies the Kinetic slot.

Equally, you’ll need at least one Upgrade Module and the gear you want to infuse must not be locked. You can unlock gear on the infuse screen to bypass this restriction, but be careful to not accidentally use a valuable weapon or piece of armor, as you can’t go back after dismantling it.

What is the Upgrade Module cap?

You can only hold up to 25 Upgrade Modules at a time, with this being a hard cap that cannot be bypassed using any of the above methods.

Any Upgrade Modules received after hitting this cap will not be claimable, meaning they will either go to waste or have to be collected later when you free up space, as is the case for those that get sent to your Postmaster.

To learn more about getting other valuable resources in Destiny 2, check out this guide on how to farm Glimmer, as well as our breakdown of the best methods to get Ascendant Shards in The Final Shape.