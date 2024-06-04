Destiny 2: How to get the Mataidoxia Exotic

Destiny 2 just got a fresh batch of new Exotic armor and weapons for players to sink their teeth into as The Final Shape is finally upon us. These are the rarest of rare gear that offer some unique abilities and advantages that other items wouldn’t provide normally.

This includes the new Mataidoxia Exotic armor for Warlocks, which allows anyone wearing it to suspend multiple enemies when damaging a target with the Arcane Needle Strand. This ability, called Stylostixis, looks to be a great form of crowd control for the new expansion that players can look forward to messing around with.

You should know how to get this Chest piece so that your Warlock is as powerful as they can be in The Final Shape.

Bungie

Where to get Mataidoxia Exotic in Destiny 2

You can only get the Mataidoxia Exotic armor through Master Rahool and his Engram decryptions. This is a change from how it worked previously in Destiny 2, as Rahool is now going to have his own ranking system much like the other vendors in the game.

In order to be able to do this, players will have to progress through every rank and reset with Master Rahool, after which they will be given the chance to buy the Mataidoxia using an Engram and an Exotic Cypher.

Bungie themselves recommend having a full inventory of Exotic engrams to bring to Rahool, as that should be enough to get him to that first reset rank.

This does mean, however, that former methods of farming Exotic gear no longer apply. Running Legend and Master Lost Sectors, Vex Incursions and other methods can no longer get you Exotic pieces.

To learn more about what else is new with Destiny 2: The Final Shape, check out the other new Exotics coming, what each edition of the expansion gets you, and when you can dive headfirst into the new raid.