Destiny 2: How to get Slayer’s Fang, Catalyst, Perks, more

Destiny 2 Revenant Act 3 went live on January 7, adding new activities and loot to chase, including the last missing Exotic of the season, Slayer’s Fang.

Continuing the trend of Void Exotics that started in Echoes with Choir of One, Slayer’s Fang synergizes extremely well with the Light subclass and Prismatic with its ability to capitalize on Act 3’s Artifact perks as well as inflict mass Weaken.

By all rights, the Shotgun is incredibly powerful and pairs perfectly with class Exotics such as No Backup Plans, but it also has some cons you’ll want to be aware of before theorycrafting any new builds.

Continue reading to learn how to get your hands on Slayer’s Fang and its respective Catalysts.

How to get Slayer’s Fang

Slayer’s Fang is obtained as a guaranteed drop upon your first completion of Kell’s Fall.

Intended to serve as the final chapter in Revenant’s story, you’ll be revisiting Forsaken’s Dreaming City in Kell’s Fall to confront The Fanatic and put a stop to his and the Scorn’s plans once and for all.

As a bonus and mimicking previous Exotic missions, you’ll also gain the ability to craft Slayer’s Fang at the Enclave on Mars after your first completion. This is the only way you’ll be able to outfit the potent Special weapon with one of four Catalysts.

Does Slayer’s Fang have a Catalyst?

Slayer’s Fang has four different Catalysts, obtained by completing specific objectives in Kell’s Fall on Expert difficulty.

Like Outbreak Perfected, Choir of One, and Vexcalibur before it, only one Catalyst – also referred to as Refits – can be equipped at a time. Assuming they’ve been unlocked, all four can be swapped between at any time for a modest price at the Enclave.

The four available Catalysts are as follows:

Repulsor Brace Refit

Stats for All Refit

Cascade Point Refit

Loose Change Refit

Slayer’s Fang’s four Catalysts are obtained by completing their respective quests.

Exotic perks

Slayer’s Fang’s Exotic perks are Nighsworn Sight and Heartpiercer.

Slayer’s Fang’s Exotic perks are as follows:

Nightsworn Sight: Defeating targets grants Truesight, ammo conservation, and Weaken.

Defeating targets grants Truesight, ammo conservation, and Weaken. Heart Piercer: Rounds from this weapon shatter into submunitions on impact. Strong against [Disruption] Overload Champions.

That wraps up everything you need to know about Destiny 2’s last Exotic addition until Episode Heresy but Slayer’s Fang isn’t the only new piece of kit Guardians have access to in Revenant Act 3.

One of two new seasonal weapons added on January 7, Red Tape is an excellent Scout Rifle with multiple god rolls you’ll want to farm as soon as possible.