Destiny 2: How to get Manifested & Spectral Pages

The Festival of the Lost has arrived and it requires Guardians to collect mysterious pages as they work through the event. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get Manifested & Spectral Pages in Destiny 2.

With Halloween right around the corner, Bungie has once again brought back the Festival of the Lost holiday event to celebrate.

In addition to farming the new and reissued event weapons, this Season of the Lost 2023 also requires players to collect unique pages to complete challenges and discover fascinating lore.

Article continues after ad

Here’s our breakdown of what these event pages do and how you can farm a ton of them as quickly as possible before the event ends.

Article continues after ad

Destiny 2: Festival of the Lost Pages explained

Both Manifested & Spectral Pages are used to unlock entries in the Book of the Forgotten Haunted Tome found in The Tower next to Eva Levante.

While these entries mostly just reveal lore they are required to complete various Festival of the Lost event challenges so you’ll want to work through as many as possible while the event is live.

Article continues after ad

How to get Spectral Pages in Destiny 2

Spectral Pages can be earned by completing Destiny 2 activities while wearing any seasonal mask including ritual playlists, lost sectors, and patrol activities.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The most efficient Spectral Page farm is to complete Public Events in easy Patrol areas like the EDZ and Cosmodrome which reward between 2-4 Spectral Pages each.

Article continues after ad

How to get Manifested Pages in Destiny 2

Manifested Pages can be earned by defeating Headless One enemies in both Haunted Sectors & Legend Haunted Sectors while possessing at least one Spectral Page.

Every time you defeat a Headless One a Spectral Page will be converted to a Manifested Page. Once the Haunted Sector is complete you will receive several Manifested Pages based on how many Headless Ones your team managed to take out.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about farming Manfested and Spectral Pages in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out some of our other Destiny content:

Deepsight Harmonizers: How to farm, use, and what weapons to convert | Season of the Witch seasonal activities | Exotic Mission Rotator | Best Exotic weapons | Best PvP Weapons | Best PvE Weapons | Destiny 2 | Best Titan Builds | Best Warlock Builds | Best Arc 3.0 Builds | Best Solar 3.0 Builds | Best Void 3.0 Builds | Best Stasis Builds