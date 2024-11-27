How to get Darkest Day emblem in Destiny 2

One of the rarest cosmetics in Destiny 2 has returned for the first time in years, with the Darkest Day emblem officially up for grabs, and you won’t want to miss this opportunity.

Released exclusively as a Black Friday reward back in November 2017, the Darkest Day emblem is incredibly rare, with barely 1% of Guardians owning it, as tracked by Light.GG. This unrivaled rarity has seen it sell for hundreds of dollars on third-party websites, with accounts that owned it being very valuable.

However, it has now made a shock return, and you can finally get the rare emblem, but you’ll need to act quickly. If you miss out this time, there might not be another chance, so here’s how to get the Darkest Day emblem in Destiny 2.

How to unlock Darkest Day emblem

The Darkest Day emblem can be unlocked by purchasing any item over $4.99 from the Bungie store during Black Friday between November 27 and December 3, 2024.

The cheapest method is to purchase Destiny 2: The Final Shape Original Soundtrack Digital Edition. This will set you back just $5.00, barely hitting the threshold required to be eligible for the emblem.

You won’t have to worry about shipping either, as both the soundtrack and emblem are digital items. After purchasing them, you’ll be sent an email with a code that can be redeemed on Bungie.net to claim the Darkest Day emblem. However, this process can take up to 24 hours, so don’t panic if nothing shows up right away.

This is far from your only option, though. The Black Friday sale has discounted all kinds of limited-time items on the Bungie Store, making this a great opportunity to pick up some Destiny 2 merchandise. That includes plushies, clothing, art prints, and even an Ace of Spades NERF gun.

Purchasing any of these will give you access to the Darkest Day emblem, so feel free to shop around and buy whatever you want. Just make sure that the emblem is in your basket before checking out to avoid missing out on this rare opportunity.

If you are looking to expand your collection of emblems, check out the current promo codes to claim a variety of free cosmetics. You can also earn additional emblems by completing triumphs, with some of these featured in the current dungeon and raid rotation.