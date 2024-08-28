Destiny 2: How to get Choir of One, Catalyst, Perks, more

Destiny 2 Echoes Act 3 went live on August 27, adding more activities and weapons to earn, including a new Exotic weapon, Choir of One.

Choir of One is a Special Void Auto Rifle with a firing pattern that mimics the cross-shaped projectiles of Vex Wyverns. With those properties in mind, this addition is a hard-hitting monster for both Void builds and Titans alike, but how does one get their hands on it?

Here’s everything you need to know about Destiny 2’s new Exotic, including information about its unique perks and whether a Catalyst is available.

How to get Choir of One

Choir of One is obtained by completing Echoes Act 3’s Exotic Mission, Encore. Completing Encore grants the ability to craft Choir of One with different perks at the Enclave on Mars, accessed via Savathun’s Throne World.

Like Wish-Keeper, Revision Zero, and Outbreak Perfected before it, Choir of One is dropped after completing its associated Exotic mission. Encore can be launched via the Director and whisks players back to Nessus to combat a new Vex threat.

Bungie Bungie has described Encore as its biggest Exotic Mission to date

Does Choir of One have a Catalyst?

As is the case with most craftable Exotics, Choir of One has multiple Catalysts, each granting the choice of an additional perk. These are obtained from completing runs of Encore on Expert difficulty.

Onslaught Refit

Subsistence Refit

Destabilizing Rounds Refit

All Choir of One Intrinsic Perks

Bungie Choir of One’s Intrinsic Trait is Command Frame

Choir of One’s Exotic perks are as follows:

Command Frame: Fires extended-range, heavy-caliber projectiles at a reduced rate of fire. Deals increased precision damage when aiming down sights.

Fires extended-range, heavy-caliber projectiles at a reduced rate of fire. Deals increased precision damage when aiming down sights. Fanatical Lance: Rapid final blows cause targets to explode into a pool of Radiolarian Fluid. Hip firing launches multiple projectiles at once in a slower-moving spread pattern. Projectiles detonate on impact.

That’s everything you need to know about Choir of One. Though its perks primarily lend well to Destiny 2’s PvE sandbox, it’ll be interesting to see if PvP enthusiasts can find a place for the Auto Rifle in the Crucible.

