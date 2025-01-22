The Chatterwhite shader has returned and is now available in Destiny 2, marking its first appearance in Bungie’s looter shooter since the original game.

Back then, Chatterwhite was a rare drop from defeating Atheon in the Vault of Glass raid. However, that’s not the case anymore, as the all-white shader has instead been added in Past is Prologue, a limited-time event that will be gone for good once Episode Heresy begins on Feb 4, 2025.

That means you only have until the end of Revenant Act 3 to get this classic shader and become as fashionable as possible. It might make a return in the future, but that’s not a gamble we’d recommend taking. Instead, you’ll want to follow these instructions to unlock the shader before it’s gone.

Article continues after ad

How to unlock the Chatterwhite shader

You can get the Chatterwhite Shader by completing the Packed Lunch quest, which requires you to complete five Bento Boxes that can be collected from The Drifter just north of The Tower’s Annex landing zone.

Article continues after ad

Each Bento Box requires you to finish a specific challenge of varying difficulty. Some of these include clearing boss encounters, while others ask you to get final blows with specific weapons or complete activities in a given location.

Dexerto The Packed Lunch quest requires you to complete five Bento Boxes.

Here are all four available Bento Boxes you can already complete to work your way towards unlocking the Chatterwhite shader, with a fifth task set to arrive alongside Xur on Friday (Feb 24):

Article continues after ad

QUEST OBJECTIVE A Dubious Bento Collect Dubious Celery from defeated targets in Gambit, and collect Century Eggs from defeated combatants on the Moon. Martial Mementos Get final blows with Malfeasance, Witherhoard, Touch of Malice, Whisper of the Worm, Xenophage, or Arbalest. Nightmare Lunch Complete activities on the Moon. Bonus progress for Nightmare Hunts. The Stuff of Legends Finish final encounters in any raid or dungeon. Raids provide additional progress.

After completing these objectives, give Eris Morn a visit on The Moon. Speak to her, and she’ll thank you for your work and reward x1 Bento Token for each quest, which can be spent on a range of rewards at her shop – including the best PvP Hand Cannon in the sandbox.

Repeat this until you have finished at least five Bento Boxes, and then head back to The Drifter. Speaking to him after finishing these will complete the Packed Lunch quest, unlocking the Chatterwhite Shader for you to freely use to recolor weapons and armor.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Will the Chatterwhite shader return after the event ends?

It is highly likely that the Chatterwhite shader will return in the future after the Bento Box event ends on February 4, 2025.

We know this because its all-black counterpart – Superblack – was also brought back in a limited-time event during Into the Light and later returned as a reward for completing the Ghost Writer event challenge in Festival of the Lost 2024.

Given this, you can expect the Chatterwhite shader to make a comparable return in the future, potentially as a reward for a different seasonal event like Solstice or Guardian Games. As for exactly when this will be, we’ll let you know when more is revealed.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, check out the best PvE weapons and best Exotic weapons to improve your loadouts and make unlocking the Chatterwhite shader as easy as possible.