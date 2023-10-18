Destiny 2: How to complete Heads Will Roll event challenge

The Festival of the Lost has brought with it a range of challenges for Guardians to overcome. One that’s causing players a lot of trouble is Heads Will Roll, and this is how to complete the new Destiny 2 event challenge.

Destiny 2 events are a time to celebrate as Bungie adds a range of weapons, armor, and cosmetics all themed around a specific holiday.

2023 has already seen Guardian Games & Solstice of Heroes take the stage but now it’s the spookiest time of the year and so Festival of the Lost is making its return.

With the new event comes a list of event challenges to complete and one has been giving Guardians a tougher time than expected.

How to complete Heads Will Roll challenge in Destiny 2

The Head Will Roll Challenge requires players to Defeat 100 Headless Ones in Haunted Sectors. These are enemies unique to Haunted Sectors that convert Spectral Pages to Manifested Pages.

However, due to a bug progress toward this challenge will only count if Headless Ones are defeated in Legend Haunted Sectors, a higher difficulty variant unlocked after completing Eva Levante’s Classic Carving event quest.

This bug is known by Bungie and the official Bungie Help Twitter account has already confirmed that the Destiny developer is working on a fix.

Destiny 2: Heads Will Roll event challenge rewards

These are the rewards received for finishing the Heads Will Roll event challenge:

Tormentor Mask

x25 Legendary Shards

x1 Event Ticket

Completing this challenge will also progress the Ghost Writer challenge getting you one step closer to finishing all Festival of the Lost 2023’s event challenges and earning x1 Ascendant Shard and x1 Ascendant Alloy for doing so.

That's everything you need to know about the Head Will Roll event challenge in Destiny 2's Festival of the Lost.

