Reprised Destiny 2 Rocket Launcher makes even Apex Predator look mediocre

With Vault of Glass getting a reprised loot table in Episode Heresy, some of Destiny 2’s oldest weapons were born anew, including a Rocket Launcher that now puts even Apex Predator to shame.

Hezen Vengeance was given a new perk pool this episode that has transformed it into a meta-defining DPS option. As a result, it’s time to replace that precious Apex Predator god roll you’ve been using for the last two years.

The good news is that farming Vault of Glass is incredibly easy right now, with Lord of Wolves trivializing The Templar encounter. Even better, the classic raid is currently featured and will remain so until the weekly reset on February 11.

Get a decent team together while it’s still featured, and you can get the Solar Rocket Launcher’s crafting pattern in one session. Even if you miss this initial deadline, the raid will enter rotation again in the coming weeks, so you can farm it at your own pace.

As for what you should craft or look out for while you farm, there’s one particular god roll that ensures Hezen Vengeance is currently the best Rocket Launcher in the sandbox.

Hezen Vengeance god roll – Meta analysis

Barrel: Quick Launch

Quick Launch Magazine: Impact Casing

Impact Casing Perk 1: Envious Arsenal

Envious Arsenal Perk 2: Bait and Switch

Bait and Switch Masterwork: Velocity

The big reason to use Hezen Vengeance over Apex Predator is that it rolls Envious Arsenal – a meta perk that immediately refills the magazine after dealing damage with your two other weapons. Naturally, this pairs well with Bait and Switch, which provides a whopping 30% damage boost for the same rotation.

This alone is impressive enough, but Hezen Vengeance also has an unbelievably powerful Origin Trait. After using your Super, Timelost Magazine doubles the magazine size, allowing you to fire off two rounds in quick succession.

Even better, equipping the Legend Incarnate artifact mod increases the damage dealt by all weapons with Timelost Magazine. This mod even makes them overcharged in certain activities like GM Nightfalls for an additional 25% damage that stacks with Bait and Switch.

When all of these effects, Hezen Vengeance is easily the best Rocket Launcher and one of the best PvE weapons altogether. It wouldn’t be surprising at all if this becomes the premier DPS weapon once the meta settles, especially since Heavy GLs were nerfed in Update 8.2.0.