Destiny 2 players can’t believe game-breaking bug still isn’t fixed after 7 years

To the disappointment of players, the Guitar error still pops up in Destiny 2 and crashes the game at the worst possible moments. This bug has been a problem since the game first came out.

The Guitar error has remained somewhat of a persistent issue since D2’s early days. Whenever the error code appears, Guardians suddenly get booted from the game for no conceivable reason.

Bungie has previously explained the problem, noting the error only occurs “when too many items aren’t picked up off the ground in an activity.” It’s a memory issue, then, one that surfaces if Destiny 2 players don’t grab items like Glimmer or Orbs of Power.

Article continues after ad

But, after five-plus years of waiting for a proper fix, players have reached their wit’s end. And it doesn’t help that the error code is ruining some of the game’s newest additions.

Guitar error runs the risk of making Destiny 2 “unplayable”

A frustrated Destiny 2 player shared their experience of encountering the issue while playing Onslaught: Salvation at Widow’s Court.

Article continues after ad

In a Reddit post, the user said the error popped up during Wave 49, making the resulting crash extra upsetting since they only had one more wave to go.

Article continues after ad

“This is beyond being just nuisance. It’s evolved into being game-breaking. I could tolerate it happening in patrol zones, but to have it happen in seasonal activities now is the absolute last straw for me,” the player wrote.

Bungie Bungie released Onslaught Salvation in October 2024.

In the comments, other Destiny 2 players made it clear that the Guitar error has overstayed is welcome for them as well.

One person who said they regularly encounter the error when running The Pale Heart wrote, “The game is in danger is becoming unplayable.”

Article continues after ad

A different user added that despite how badly they want the Arc Conductor Ergo Sum, they “haven’t touched The Pale Heart in months” because of the long-running error.

Despite addressing the issue in years past, Bungie has yet to deploy a fix that resolves it. The error being a memory-based problem suggests it’s tied to the proprietary Tiger Engine that powers Destiny.