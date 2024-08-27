Destiny 2 Guardians can farm loot in private PVP matches & players are torn

Destiny 2 developers at Bungie have announced Guardians will now be able to farm loot from private PvP matches, which has left much of the community torn over the state of the game mode.

Destiny 2 is all about getting new pieces of loot to blast away at baddies with. Whether that’s a new exotic, new armor piece or a new roll on a legendary, Guardians are constantly trying to find a new piece of loot to upgrade their builds.

Article continues after ad

This loot can come from all sources, including PvP, which has its own specific loot table of gear that can be acquired. This means that if a good weapon is tied to the mode, you’ll have to hop in to have a chance at the firearm.

However, it seems Bungie is alleviating some of those issues, as they’ve announced that you’ll now be able to score loot from private matches in PvP, making farming a little less straining.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This has left the community torn, as many Guardians have felt that the devs are abandoning PvP as a whole, and offering an alternative method to grabbing the loot from it.

“Is this the final headshot for the PvP population?” a player questioned.

However, Bungie quickly soothed some concerns, stating that they “have balancing plans and more to share with you soon.”

Dexerto Bungie has teased that there’ll be balance changes coming to PvP sometime soon.

Despite this, many Guardians are still dissatisfied with the current state of PvP, with many claiming that the devs just don’t know how to “fix PvP”.

Article continues after ad

“The fact that we have to do this just goes to show how bad the current PvP experience is. If only you considered our feedback,” one player argued.

“Lmao this has to be a joke right? This just screams we don’t know how to fix PvP,” another agreed.

While it seems the developers have some plans for PvP, this does come as a good sign for anyone who stays away from the mode. Now, a couple of friends can hop in, farm their PvP gear, and take it into whatever content they’d like.

Article continues after ad