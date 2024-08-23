Destiny 2 Grenade Launcher that constantly heals you is a must-have

With Destiny 2 Echoes Act 3 right around the corner, Bungie has revealed the new seasonal weapons that players will be able to farm, and one of them is a powerful Grenade Launcher that constantly heals you.

Cure is one of Destiny’s most powerful buffs, providing healing and clearing all debuffs, which can keep you alive even in the game’s hardest content. Any weapons, abilities, or Exotics that grant Cure are immediately considered meta contenders, and this reissued weapon coming next week is no exception.

Martyr’s Retribution is a Solar Grenade Launcher that will be available from seasonal activities starting August 27, and it’s certain to be one of the best Wave Frames in the sandbox. Its stacked perk pool gives it the tools to contend with even the likes of Forbearance and Undercurrent.

The most notable of these perks is Heal Clip, which grants Cure to you and your teammates every time you reload after dealing a final blow. Heal Clip is a great option on most weapons, but it’s especially strong on a Grenade Launcher. This is because they automatically reload after every shot, constantly proccing Heal Clip in the process with no extra work required.

Martyr’s Retribution god roll

Here’s the PvE god roll you’ll want to farm on Martyr’s Retribution once Echoes Act 3 is released:

Barrel : Volatile Launch

: Volatile Launch Magazine : High-Velocity Rounds

: High-Velocity Rounds Perk 1 : Heal Clip

: Heal Clip Perk 2: Incandescent

Dexerto The reprised version of Martyr’s Retribution can be leveled up to unlock enhanced perks.

The combination of Volatile Launch and High-Velocity Rounds complements this weapon well, boosting Blast Radius, Velocity, and Reload Time. These are the three most impactful stats on a Wave Frame GL following changes in The Final Shape that made Blast Radius affect the size of each wave.

Heal Clip is a fantastic option for Perk 1, providing constant Cure, which greatly boosts sustainability. This is the only Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2 that can roll this perk, giving this weapon unique utility that not even top-tier meta alternatives can compete with.

Incandescent is a great option for more or less every Solar weapon. Unsurprisingly, Martyr’s Retribution is no exception. This perk’s AOE damage enhances Wave Frames by making each wave trigger a fiery explosion that spreads effortlessly, perfect for clearing adds.

If you want Martyr’s Retribution, it will be available as a reward for completing Echoes Battlegrounds or Breach Executable in Echoes Act 3. You will also be able to focus it in the HELM for 4 Echo Engrams and 3,000 Glimmer each, though doing so will require story progress.