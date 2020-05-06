Destiny 2 glitch leaks first look at possible major Season 11 storyline

Destiny 2 may be hurtling straight for another world-destroying plotline when Season 11 finally rolls around, if new leaked textures and graphics showing a damaged and destroyed Tower are to be believed.

Bungie’s storytelling has been all over the shop since Destiny 2’s Forsaken expansion back in late-2018. The title’s last big content drop ⁠— akin to the original game’s critically-acclaimed Taken King refresh ⁠— was followed by seasons.

So far, Guardians have been nearly universally disappointed by the stories coughed up by the new swap to a seasonal cycle. Ten seasons have come and gone, and very little has changed in the world of Bungie’s flagship sci-fi saga.

There have been a few well-received moments in the past two years. Destiny’s long-awaited return to the Moon for Shadowkeep furthered the story surrounding Savathûn. Time-stuck hero Saint-14 also returned in Season 9.

It looks like the franchise is finally ticking back into high-gear story-wise, however, after an odd glitch ⁠— now appearing to multiple Guardians since the last update ⁠— has revealed the Tower could soon be under attack again.

Glitched Tower instance reveals upcoming storyline

The main evidence is the “glitched” Tower instances Guardians have been loading into ever since the title’s 2.8.1.1 update. Destiny’s familiar base boasts an unfamiliar look ⁠— missing chunks on walls, and scorch marks aplenty.

The most damaged section appears to be in the main loading area, where Zavala stares over the Last City, and the in-game Evererse shop is located. It is here huge, ship-sized barrage holes dot the edge of the Tower walls and floor.

Dexerto has not been able to replicate the glitch instance ⁠— though not through lack of trying ⁠— but a few versions have cropped up on /r/RaidSecrets, Destiny’s investigative story subreddit. These bugged instances are definitely real.

The damage tells of something that could be on its way when Season 11 begins on June 9. It could even be a battle similar to Destiny 2’s base narrative The Red War. It could also be something from the Darkness.

More likely, however, is the damage will be caused by Cabal super-ship the Almighty, which has been hurtling toward Earth most of the season. It looks like it will reach its destination in Season 11, with destructive results.

Bungie wants to double-down on "cohesive narrative"

This seems to line up with what Bungie’s creative director Evan Nikolich said in the latest dev blog. He admitted Destiny had been “far from perfect” when it came to storytelling in the new seasons so far. They want that to change.

“In Year 4, we are going to build a better-interconnected narrative. We want our stories to feel cohesive, flow with meaningful momentum each season. They should lead to an exciting climax each year,” the Bungie wordsmith explained.

For now, though, it’s a waiting game for Guardians looking for the next chapter in Destiny’s growing narrative. Players can jump back into Trials and Crucible ⁠— they’re finally free of the Hard Light ⁠— or hunt the glitched Tower instance.

Bungie also has yet to comment on the bugged instances. If the scorched, damaged Tower really is part of the upcoming Season 11 story too, they probably won’t either. After all, why give the game away before the Almighty arrives?