Destiny 2 is finally reworking Ghosts ahead of Beyond Light

Destiny 2 is finally set to rework Ghosts ahead of the Beyond Light expansion release, the Bungie development team has confirmed. This will include “highly useful mods,” the devs revealed, as well as new customizable Ghost options.

Beyond Light will bring the “Ghost 2.0” rework Guardians have long been demanding, Bungie confirmed in the latest This Week at Bungie. This planned Year 4 rework will include a deluge of customization options for the Destiny 2 buddies.

Ghosts have been around for the entire Destiny franchise ⁠— heck, one even revived the main hero right at the start of the series ⁠— but Bungie has left them largely untouched throughout their seven-year lifespan. That is, until now.

The update will see Ghosts handed energy levels, and be given access to multiple mods that will increase this level. These new systems will have various energy costs, Bungie explained, and will replace the perks Ghosts currently come equipped with.

Ghost shells will come with a number of mod options by default, all of which can be acquired through gameplay. They “cannot be purchased from Eververse,” Destiny’s infamous in-game store, the devs stressed in the Sep. 17 blog post.

Each Ghost will also boast four mod slots post-Beyond Light. The first three will be unlocked by default, while the fourth can only be accessed via masterworking.

These energy level upgrades will also carry various costs. These include enhancement cores, legendary shards, and glimmer. The mods will be separated into activity, economic, tracking, and experience, depending on the upgrade.

This update will also separate the appearance of Ghosts from their functionality. Destiny has long paired ghost looks with its bonuses and power-ups. That is no longer the plan, Destiny 2 designer Mina Jasinski explained over the weekend.

“One of our goals with this update was to separate visuals from functionality. We wanted any Ghost Shell to be viable and still have access to useful mods, regardless of tier or source.

“You'll be able to select your favorite Ghost Shell based on appearance without any detriment to your experience. Whether you purchase a Ghost Shell from Eververse, earn it from the newest raid or pull an old favorite out of Collections, your ghost will have access to all the same mods across your account.

“From there you can increase energy levels on your favorite ghost shells and set each of them up with different mod combinations of your choosing.”

Jasinski concluded by suggesting these changes should make Ghosts “more meaning” in Year 4 and beyond: “We hope these changes … help you to set up a variety of Ghost Shells that suit you in various play-styles and activities.”

Nolan North is expected to continue his voice work as the main Ghost in Beyond Light's storyline. He has played the floating guide since mid-2015, when he replaced Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage in the key Destiny role.

These newly-announced Ghost changes are expected to be shipped as part of the Beyond Light update, which has now been delayed until November 10.