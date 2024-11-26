Destiny 2 finally has an IKELOS SMG successor after two years of waiting

For the longest time, the IKELOS_SMG_V1.0.3 has been the best Arc submachine gun in Destiny 2, but two years after it was reprised, a newcomer has finally arrived and taken its throne.

Released in Revenant Act 2, Noxious Vetiver is one of the new weapons from this episode. It has quickly proven itself to be a must-farm gun, with it having access to a unique perk combination that no other SMG can roll.

If you’re interested, you can farm Noxious Vetiver from Episode Revenant seasonal activities. The most efficient method of getting it is playing Tomb of Elders while having a Tonic of Noxious Vetiver equipped. As you farm away and complete this activity, this is the god roll you’ll want to watch out for.

Noxious Vetiver god roll – Meta analysis

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Tactical Mag

Tactical Mag Perk 1: Attrition Orbs

Attrition Orbs Perk 2: Jolting Feedback

Jolting Feedback Masterwork: Reload Speed

Jolting Feedback is one of the most powerful perks in PvE, as it functions a lot like Voltshot but without the need to reload. Simply fire away, and after landing 13 shots, you’ll Jolt any nearby enemies, wiping out adds and debuffing affected combatants.

This pairs wonderfully with Attrition Orbs, as this utility perk produces Orbs of Power as you land shots, providing ability energy and activating valuable buffs like Weapon Surges and Kickstarts. Even better, the additional hits from Jolt trigger Attrition Orbs, so you’ll be able to constantly activate this perk and produce a lot of orbs for your team.

Unfortunately, Noxious Vetiver’s incredible perks are let down by its low stats, with its reload speed being particularly problematic. To mask its low stats, you’ll ideally want to find a roll with a Tactical Mag and Reload Speed masterwork.

These can be combined with the Tactical weapon mod to decrease Noxious Vetiver’s reload time to just 2.0 seconds. If that still feels sluggish, consider using one or two Arc Loader armor mods to drastically speed things up.

Something else to be aware of is that Precision Frame submachine guns are not performing too well in the current meta, so this weapon can struggle in high-end activities like GM Nightfalls. However, in most other content it will work perfectly fine and be a great option for Arc builds.