Destiny 2 finally adds new method for hunting specific exotic class item perks

Destiny 2 developers are finally introducing a new way for Guardians to hunt for specific perks on their exotic class items, letting them chase for the perfect rolls.

Bungie’s looter shooter Destiny 2 is all about picking up new weapons and gear to upgrade your Guardian to their maximum potential. Whether that be combining an exotic weapon and armor piece, rolling for the perfect stats, or even theory crafting a new build, it’s all about getting more powerful.

A new way that massively increased the strength of a Guardian was through the introduction of exotic class items. These are a newer form of equipment that come randomly rolled with two exotic perks, allowing you to mix and match to create the perfect build.

Since these rolls were completely random though, it meant that you would have to do a fair amount of farming if you wanted to reap the rewards. Fortunately, Bungie has just announced that a new way should make the hunt a lot less painful, with an attunement system coming in Episode II.

Bungie has teased the upcoming feature with a screenshot shared on X. The screenshot shows an in-development menu that should allow players to attune to certain perks on their class items, increasing the chances of them spawning.

The developers have done this before, with Into The Light having a similar attunement system for anyone looking to farm the Brave Arsenal weapons.

It’s clear from the screenshot that this is still pretty early in development, meaning we might not see an exact replication of this in-game, but it should still function in a similar fashion.

This is great news for anyone still looking to theory craft or waiting to find a build that resonates with them, as this should heavily improve the quality of life for exotic hunters everywhere.