Destiny 2 Eerie Engrams just became much easier to farm

Following complaints that Eerie Engrams were too difficult to get outside of Legend Haunted Sectors, Bungie has noticeably buffed the drop rates in Destiny 2 making them much easier to farm.

So far the reception to Festival of the Lost 2023 has been mixed. While some players have been critical of the business model attached to it others have been having a great time farming the powerful weapons on offer.

However, getting those weapons can be time-consuming, especially for casual players. This is because the drop rate on Eerie Engrams – which are required to roll for Festival of the Lost weapons – is very low in regular Haunted Sectors.

This didn’t sit well with much of the Destiny community who thought it was unnecessary to have holiday unlocks virtually require high-level activities. Agreeing with this stance, Bungie has now made some big adjustments.

Eerie Engrams now drop more often from Destiny 2 Haunted Sectors

Announcing the changes on Twitter, the official Bungie Help account posted: “We have increased the drop rates of Eerie Engrams from the Haunted Sectors Playlist. Drop rates from Legend Haunted Sectors are unchanged.”

The exact bump isn’t known as Bungie rarely reveals specific drop rates but players have already begun to notice the difference.

Thanking Bungie for the change Guardians were quick to respond “Once again, my fellow procrastinators, we gracefully accept this W,” & “Feels great. Appreciate it!”

“Nice, so far I’ve managed just 1 single Eerie Engram so this is welcomed,” another player replied highlighting the need for a drop rate buff in the first place.

Even after the change, the best way of farming Eerie Engrams is still completing Legend Haunted Sectors. However, casual players who don’t have meta setups or weapons can now farm the easier regular version and still work towards their god rolls.