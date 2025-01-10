Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2025’s armor is the best Bungie has ever designed

Bungie has revealed the armor sets coming in Festival of the Lost 2025, giving Destiny 2 players the chance to vote on which they want to see in the live game.

The TWID posted on January 9 revealed some interesting information, such as the Strange Coin cap being increased in response to overwhelming community feedback.

However, the main talking point has been the six proposed armor sets for next year’s Halloween event, which are easily the best we’ve ever seen in Festival of the Lost, themed around Specters and Slashers.

These haunting designs play off a range of appropriately themed franchises, including Scream, Friday the 13th, and even Slender Man. There’s also some unique designs mixed in that are based on more traditional ideas like scarecrows and ghosts, so there’s something for everybody.





This year’s Halloween armor vote is going to be close

The proposed armor sets have been extremely well received, with numerous Reddit threads with received thousands of upvotes praising the designs.

One thing that’s clear from looking through these is that the vote for which should be featured in Festival of the Lost 2025 is going to be very close, with the community completely split on what armor they like most.

While one post on r/Destiny2 insisted, “We WILL be voting for slenderman warlock,” another asked, “WHERE MY SCARECROW FANS AT? We gonna be trick or treating with this classic!”

It’s not just Warlock mains who can’t decide either, with the whole community seemingly unsure on what to vote on. It’s no surprise either, as all six sets have their own appeal and deserve to make it into the live game.

The good news is that they actually will all be added at some point. While the vote will decide which are featured in Festival of the Lost 2025, Bungie has already confirmed that all six armor sets will eventually be added regardless sometime before 2026’s event.

If you want to get involved, votes are now open on SurveyMonkey, so be sure to go ahead and pick which Universal Armor Ornament sets you prefer. Even if you don’t get your way, they’ll all be added later anyway – you’ll just have to wait a little longer.