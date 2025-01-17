Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2025 armor vote winners selected and justice was done

Destiny 2 Revenant Act 3 is almost wrapped now, and while we’re all very excited about Episode Heresy and the upcoming roadmap, this might be the first time we’ve been this excited for Festival of the Lost as early as January.

A regular event on the Destiny 2 content calendar, Festival of the Lost is the Halloween stand-in where Guardians get dressed up and collect candy.

The whole thing has been a bit predictable in recent years, but Bungie’s latest armor vote was headlined by arguably the best armour the game has ever had — and now we know which have won the vote and will be added in this year’s event.

Destiny 2 FOTL 2025 armor vote results







Bungie gave players the choice of two armor variants for every class, with each having Slasher and Specter options. While Specter won two out of three, Titan players voted primarily for Slasher — meaning players can enjoy the best of both worlds.

The Slasher Titan just about picked up the win, with 53% of votes, while the Specter Hunter did a little better with 57%, according to Bungie’s latest TWID.

As suspected, the big winner was the Specter Warlock which has a Slenderman-like design, with no mouth, sunken eyes, and some Eldritch tentacles for good measure, receiving 73% of votes.

That’s not all, as Bungie also promised to release last year’s runner-up designs (the Wizards set) during Episode Heresy. That’s a nifty bonus, and something similar applies to the losing sets for this year’s vote, which will be added sometime before 2026’s event.

A little extra for Hunters

Bungie / Dexerto

In the same blog, Bungie also touched on the Kaiju Lizard Hunter set which was left behind some time ago: “We mentioned last week that we don’t have plans to revisit voting runners up from years past, but there’s one more set that bears mentioning – the Kaiju Lizard Hunter.”

“Anytime we talk about Festival of the Lost armor, this set inevitably comes up, and looking back, there’s some obvious magic happening. However, we don’t feel like this old concept quite meets our standards for new armor sets. Instead of tossing the whole thing in the bin, we’re taking a more targeted approach,” the developer revealed.

Bungie then confirmed, “In 2025, we will release a legendary Hunter Cloak ornament that pairs with a new look for The Dragon’s Shadow Exotic Hunter chest armor. Both items will be Kaiju Lizard-themed and will pull inspiration from the old Festival of the Lost concepts,” so Hunters can look forward to some exciting Kaiju themed cosmetics later this year.