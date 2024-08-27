Destiny 2 players encounter softlock bug in Echoes Act 3’s Exotic Mission

Destiny 2 players say dying under certain circumstances in Echoes Act 3’s Exotic Mission may softlock progression.

Echoes Act 3 adds another Exotic Mission to D2. Notably, completing the quest rewards players with a brand-new Exotic rifle known as Chorus of One.

While the quest may seem relatively straightforward, some unfortunate Destiny 2 users have already encountered an error that stifles progression.

In a PSA posted to the Destiny subreddit, a user named DannyKage warned fellow fans of a “softlock in [the] new Exotic Mission.”

According to the Redditor, dying while holding the Vex Module Connection during a mandatory quest objective isn’t ideal because “you will lose it and have to restart.”

Other players chimed in to say they’ve also run into this issue. One replied, “Yep, I’ve got the partition module and have been blocked out [of] the room, ridiculous this.”

Bungie Players earn Chorus of One after completing the new Exotic Mission

A Bungie Forums user shared details of their encounter with the same quest bug. They noted that, upon death, players will respawn outside of the Vex Module Connection’s location with no way to re-enter from that point.

As a result, the only way forward is to restart the Mission and repeat the section without dying.

The Destiny 2 community isn’t pleased that the new Exotic Mission launched with a major attached to it. Wrote one frustrated fan in the Reddit comments, “You’d think this would have been found in testing…”

Another joined the chorus to add, “So we wait for how long, and now this new mission isn’t working properly!?”

Echoes Act 3 marks the final part of Destiny 2’s first Episode, a format that replaced the seasonal model with the release of The Final Shape. Hopefully, Bungie will sort out the Vex Module Connection bug long before Episode 2: Revenant gets started.