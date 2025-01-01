Destiny 2 Exotic is ridiculously good with Oscillation making this week’s GM easy

Destiny 2 players can farm double Nightfall rewards and increased Vanguard rank this week, but to do so you’ll need to overcome the controversial Oscillation modifier, and one Exotic makes doing so easy enough.

Introduced in Episode Revenant, Oscillation is one of the new gameplay modifiers in Vanguard activities. When active, this modifier boosts damage as long as you use specific weapons and switch between them regularly. However, the opposite is true if you use one gun for too long, with its damage being reduced instead.

While it hasn’t proven popular among players, Oscillation actually provides a DPS boost, assuming you use it right. One of the best weapons to take advantage of the modifier is Revision Zero, as Hunter’s Trace charges on precision hits rather than final blows. This means it’s actually easier to charge with reduced damage, as you’ll be able to land more precision shots in quick succession.

Dexerto

Once Hunter’s Trace is ready to go, you can activate it to load special shield-piercing ammunition. These rounds hit incredibly hard when boosted by Oscillation and can even stun Barrier Champions, which are prominent in this week’s Nightfall.

Furthermore, Pulse Rifles are featured on Revenant’s artifact, boosting damage by a further 25%. If you stack Oscillation, Unstoppable Pulse Rifle, Vorpal Weapon, and Kinetic Weapon Surge, this results in four deadly shots that deal a total of over 1,000,000 damage. The best part is this can be quickly recharged and used over and over whenever you need to take down a tankier enemy.

Revision Zero god roll – Meta analysis

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Ricochet Rounds Exotic Perk: Vorpal Weapon

Vorpal Weapon Catalyst: 4-Timer Refit

4-Timer Refit Stock: Composite Stock

Dexerto

When crafting Revision Zero, you want to maximize stability and damage. For stability, this can be done by equipping Arrowhead Brake alongside Ricochet Rounds and a Composite Stock. This combination makes the gun hardly recoil at all, which is ideal for landing multiple precision shots in a single burst.

As for perks, Vorpal Weapon provides a massive 20% damage boost against bosses. This works in unison with Hunter’s Trace, making it a must to get the most out of this weapon. You’ll want to equip this alongside the 4-Timer Refit, which is essentially Fourth Time’s the Charm, reducing how often you need to reload.

To craft Revision Zero, you’ll first need to farm its pattern by completing one run of Operation Seraph’s Shield. Doing so on Standard difficulty rewards the pattern itself, and the catalyst can be earned by completing another run on Expert.

Unfortunately, if you can’t already craft Revision Zero, you won’t be able to use it during this GM, as Operation Seraph’s Shield is not this week’s featured Exotic mission. To avoid missing out in the future, be sure to check out the Exotic Mission Rotation and complete the quest when it goes live.