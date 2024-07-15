Though Destiny 2’s meta may not favor Titans right now, a new Exotic combo has been discovered that was made to clear end-game content like GMs.

You don’t need Consecration to make a meta Titan build, with Hazardous Propulsion offering a powerful alternative. The Titan Exotic’s unique perk – Danger Close – fires Kinetic Exodus rockets after you land precision hits or final blows, with these then damage boosting other rockets.

Destiny 2 expert Aztecross revealed how lethal this perk can be, with his testing showing that Danger Close’s Kinetic Exodus rockets deal up to 173,700 damage against Shayotet Partisan, better known as Carl. That’s comparable to a fully charged Honed Edge shot with Izanagi’s Burden.

While that’s impressive enough, it’s Hazardous Propulsion’s secondary effect that makes it such a hidden gem. Danger Close’s damage boost provided to “other rockets” isn’t just limited to Rocket Launchers, but also rocket-adjacent weapons like Rocket-Assisted Sidearms, Grand Overture, and Quicksilver Storm.

This damage buff lasts 10 seconds and varies between 10% and 35% depending on how many Kinetic Exodus rockets hit their mark. Aztecross described this as a “fantastic damage buff,” explaining how it outclasses other powerful buffs like Radiant and Lumina, meaning that “Titans can dominate the endgame without Consecration.”

Given that Hazardous Propulsion requires Precision Hits and Precision Final Blows to build stacks, it makes the most sense to use Rocket-Assisted Sidearms. These powerful special weapons favor Precision Damage anyway, so building damage stacks is just an additional bonus that requires no extra effort.

While Indebted Kindness and The Call both work well with Hazardous Propulsion, Buried Bloodline is what lets the Titan Exotic truly excel. The Exotic weapon, which is received as a rare drop from Warlord’s Ruin, is coded as a Rocket-Assisted Sidearm, meaning it receives the full damage boost provided by Danger Close.

This is incredible as Buried Bloodline is already a top-tier Exotic thanks to its ability to heal, grant the Devour buff, and even weaken enemies, increasing how much damage is dealt to enemies by a further 15%.

With the right setup, it’s possible to weaken a boss with Buried Bloodline, fire Hazardous Propulsion’s rockets, and then follow up with a meta Rocket Launcher of choice for some incredible DPS. This combination is fantastic for bursting down Champions or bosses, giving Titans a competitive alternative to meta-defining options like Still Hunt.