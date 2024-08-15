Destiny 2’s Xur will sell “guaranteed” Exotic Class Items for limited time

Destiny 2’s Xur vendor will sell “guaranteed” Exotic Class Items following fan backlash about recent drop changes.

Bungie unleashed Destiny 2’s 8.0.5 update on August 6, introducing changes to Exotic class item drop rates that instantly upset the community.

These adjustments were a by-product of the team’s response to criticism that the Exotic class item grind in The Final Shape felt more arduous than fun.

The 8.0.5 patch compounded fan complaints, enough that the August 15 This Week in Destiny post insists Bungie has “started making improvements to how [Exotic Class Items] can be acquired.”

Ideas for new changes remain in “early development,” meaning a resolution won’t launch soon. In the interim, Xur’s shop will receive an update wherein the Wildcard offer makes room for either Exotic Class Items or an Exotic Cipher every week.

Meanwhile, the Wildcard’s usual Ritual Engrams, Exotic Ciphers, or Raid Banner offers will be moved to the Strange Offers category.

Xur is “guaranteed” to sell Exotic class items during the first week the category’s live, starting August 23. Every week after that, though, players should expect the vendor to “return to his RNG ways.”

Bungie’s post further notes Exotic Class Items in Xur’s shop will cost 41 Strange Coins a pop and have random rolls. To get them, players must have already unlocked the regular acquisition path for each character through the Dual Destiny mission.

In the event an Exotic Class Item is not on offer, the Destiny 2 vendor will alternatively sell an Exotic Cipher priced at 79 Strange Coins and limited to one per account.

Destiny Tracker relayed the news to Destiny 2 players on Twitter/X and the response has been mixed at best. Fans appear especially disgruntled by the notion that Xur will return to cycling things out through RNG after just one week.

One user commented, “I’m sorry but no. This isn’t fully it. Yes, putting them with Xur is a FANTASTIC move. But making them rng after 1 week is completely missing the point.”

Someone else chimed in to add, “I can’t lie, I’m really not happy with the pace of their responses to this problem.”

Meanwhile, others don’t approve of the Dual Destiny requirement, with one Reddit user saying, “I get that you want us to play Dual Destiny. I love the mission too. But there needs to be another way to GUARANTEE a drop. Whether it be Overthrow, the Ghost vendor, or whatever.”