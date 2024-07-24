Destiny 2 “ErgoLOCK” build makes mincemeat of Grandmaster Liminality

Destiny 2‘s weekly reset on July 23 marked the debut of Grandmaster difficulty for Liminality and it’s proven to be a tough nut to crack.

Guardians seeking Adept versions of The Slammer – essentially the Stasis equivalent of Falling Guillotine – will have to brave The Final Shape’s only Strike on its hardest difficulty to get their hands on it.

Fortunately, the advent of Prismatic has led to substantial power creep, but it speaks volumes that Liminality is still going to require a solid build before taking the plunge.

Article continues after ad

For Warlocks, at least, YouTuber Aztecross released a video on July 23 showcasing a tweaked build that should make life easier for Destiny 2’s resident space wizards.

An altered version of Primastic Getaway Artist Warlock, the build centers around one key ingredient: Ergo Sum, or more specifically, one with Riskrunner’s Exotic Perk.

As Liminality is packed to bursting with Taken and other enemies that dish out heavy Arc damage, Arc Conductor on Ergo Sum remains active without end during most encounters.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Paired with Getaway Artist Exotic gauntlets and the Bleak Watcher Aspect allows Warlocks to generate Stasis and Arc turrets frequently. Combined, all three damage sources are automated. Aztrecross can be seen defeating entire groups of enemies in their showcase without firing a single bullet.

For survivability, Feed the Void is the second Aspect recommendation, as both turrets will proc Devour on kills.

Per the build’s loadout on Mobalytics, these are the Fragments you’ll want to equip:

Article continues after ad

Facet of Devotion

Facet of Sacrifice

Facet of Ruin

Facet of Hope

Facet of Protection

The caveat? It’s highly recommended to get Ergo Sum’s Catalyst before putting the build together for the improved ammo economy it provides. For that, you’ll need to clear Grandmaster Excision, no small feat in itself.

Non-Warlocks looking for ideas on how to build their class should check out our rundown of the best PvE builds for Titans and Hunters.