Destiny 2 Episode Heresy’s Titan nerf is terrible news for Prismatic builds

Bungie is nerfing Prismatic Titans in Episode Heresy, with the Destiny 2 subclass’ strongest ability receiving a massive change that could push it out of the meta entirely.

This week’s TWID, posted on January 16, revealed all kinds of interesting information about Heresy Act 1, including a major overhaul for Arc and the results of the FOTL 2025 armor vote. Despite this, Titan mains couldn’t help but focus in on a big nerf to Consecration instead.

In the next episode, Consecration’s scorch-wave and slam-wave damage is being reduced by 55% in all PvE activities, massively reducing its impact and usefulness for both Prismatic and Solar Titans alike.

For Solar Titans, they can at least fall back on other options, such as powerful Exotics like Lorely Splendor, Hallowfire Heart, and Pyrogale Gauntlets. However, Prismatic builds are far more limited and largely reliant on Consecration, leaving Titan players in a tough spot.

Dexerto Pyrogale Gauntlets make Burning Maul a devastating Super while also enhancing Consecration.

The Consecration nerf could be worse

So, how bad is the nerf? According to Destiny 2 data analyst MossyMax, Consecration will deal roughly 31% less damage on a single target, 21% less damage against two targets, and 16% less damage against three.

Explaining as such on X/Twitter, he posted, “After factoring in the Ignition, this is a ~31% nerf on a single target. But if you hit multiple enemies, each one’s Ignition is hitting each other enemy. So it’s only a 21% nerf with 2 enemies, 16% with 3, etc. It’s worth noting the Ignitions didn’t take melee buffs before TFS.”

The reason that these numbers don’t align perfectly with the TWID is that Bungie is only nerfing Consecration’s scorch-wave and slam-wave damage, not the damage dealt by its Ignitions.

Ignitions actually makes up a huge chunk of Consecration’s overall damage, especially when taking on multiple combatants at once. As a result, the nerf is still bad and will affect Prismatic builds, but it’s not necessarily game over for Consecration.

The real problem is that there’s unlikely to be anything to replace Consecration. Looking at the other changes coming, the biggest buff Prismatic Titans got was the Unbreakable rework, which includes increased damage, a larger health pool, and a shortened Orb of Power cooldown.

These are useful, but it seems unlikely that they will make up for the nerf to the ability that has defined Prismatic Titans since day one. All the community can do is wait and find out how the meta settles, but we suspect Titan mains aren’t going to be happy when all is said and done.