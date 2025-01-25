Destiny 2 Episode Heresy’s Lotus-Eater has a godlike perk combo after all

Lotus-Eater, a Void-element Rocket Sidearm coming with Destiny 2 Episode Heresy on February 4, will have access to an ultra-potent perk combo, despite initial reveals suggesting the contrary.

Bungie revealed Lotus-Eater in its January 23 TWID post as a brand new Nightfall-exclusive weapon alongside returnee, The Palindrome.

The now-updated list of perks for the Sidearm initially made zero mention of it being able to roll any Element-specific perks in a noticeable diversion from other weapons in the archetype, such as Tinasha’s Mastery and Aberrant Action.

Article continues after ad

Bungie confirmed in a January 24 X/Twitter post that the strange omission was the result of an “outdated list of perks.”

The updated perk pool for Lotus-Eater is as follows:

Lotus-Eater – Void Rocket-Assisted Sidearm Third column: Shoot to Loot, Beacon Rounds, Reconstruction, Strategist, Feeding Frenzy, Repulsor Brace Fourth column: Destabilizing Rounds, High Ground, Reverberation, Box Weaken, Adrenaline Junky, One for All



As always, personal preference and build synergy will dictate the exact roll you’ll want to hunt for, but if we’re to assume that Lotus-Eater, like other Rocket-Assisted Sidearms, benefits most by feeding into its respective subclass, then Repulsor Brace + Destabilizing Rounds will likely be the go-to combo most will want.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While the weapon type will be receiving some notable blanket nerfs with Heresy, it’s worth noting that buffs to Destabilizing Rounds will ensure Lotus-Eater is a top-tier pick in PvE, receiving the following improvements:

Now grants volatile rounds for 2s if any targets are hit by the volatile burst from the initial final blow.

Reduced internal cooldown from 4s to 1.5s.

Still on the hunt for the perfect roll of Lotus-Eater’s Stasis cousin before Iron Banner wraps up once more? Check out our god roll guide for Tinasha’s Mastery as well as all the best weapons to be on the lookout for in the final weeks of Episode Revenant.