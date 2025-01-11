Destiny 2 Episode Heresy will finally revert controversial Iron Banner change

Substantial improvements are coming to Destiny 2’s suite of PvP modes in Episode Heresy, including one set to walk back a controversial Iron Banner change.

With The Final Shape‘s release in June 2024, Bungie extended Iron Banner’s duration from a one-week affair to two. This gave Guardians more breathing room to complete time-limited objectives tied to the event, but had undesired effects elsewhere.

As Iron Banner and Trials of Osiris never run concurrently, the former’s fortnightly duration made the latter unavailable for the same period.

Episode Heresy Iron Banner changes

Beginning with Episode Heresy’s release on February 4, Iron Banner will return to one-week runs. In response to one fan’s comment that they “still can’t believe they are running two weeks of Iron Banner,” Bungie confirmed the reversion in an X/Twitter post on January 10, stating, “Going back to one week runs next episode.”

While reaction to the announcement was mostly positive, some were disappointed by the walk-back. “The two-week run was perfect for folks unable to play every day for the first week it was up to secure titling/gilding,” came one reply.

“I like the two-week version since the rep bonus that takes four days to ramp up stays with you,” another stated, adding, “What needs to change is the 25k Glimmer cost per Engram focus.”

The last iteration of Iron Banner, which ran from November 26 to December 10, introduced Destiny 2’s first Stasis-element Rocket Sidearm, Tinasha’s Mastery.

The high Glimmer investment required to hunt desirable weapon rolls exposed an imbalance in the looter shooter’s economy that may or may not be adjusted for with the event’s return on January 14.

For everything you need to know about Lord Saladin’s final return before Episode Heresy, check out our Iron Banner hub. Alternatively, Trials of Osiris has some excellent loot up for grabs this week for anyone looking to get their feet wet in the 3v3 mode.