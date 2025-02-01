Destiny 2 Episode Heresy makes farming Raid weapon Patterns infinitely faster – but not forever

Destiny 2 Episode Heresy is just around the corner and a generous helping of new loot isn’t the only reason to get excited about the looter shooter’s first major update of 2025.

Beginning with Heresy’s launch on February 4, craftable versions of weapons exclusive to the Vault of Glass will be introduced, meaning every Raid currently available in Destiny 2 will have craftable gear.

To give Guardians ample opportunity to chase Red Border variants of Fatebringer, Praedyth’s Revenge, and more off the rip as soon as Heresy arrives, Bungie’s expanding on its featured rotation for a limited time.

Limitless loot

In an X/Twitter post on January 31, the developer stated, “While Raids normally function on a two-per-week featured rotation, Vault of Glass will be added as a bonus option for the launch week of Destiny 2: Heresy.”

For the unaware, any Raid currently in the featured rotation is exempt from the usual weekly loot lockout, making each encounter infinitely farmable for weapons – including Red Borders required to unlock crafting.

Essentially, this means anyone still hunting patterns for Raid weapons will have a week to farm not just Vault of Glass, but two other Raids, bringing the total up to three from two.

The full list of weapons obtainable from Vault of Glass that will be craftable on February 4 is as follows:

Vision of Confluence – Solar Scout Rifle

– Solar Scout Rifle Praedyth’s Revenge – Kinetic Sniper Rifle

– Kinetic Sniper Rifle Fatebringer – Kinetic Hand Cannon

– Kinetic Hand Cannon Found Verdict – Arc Shotgun

– Arc Shotgun Hezen Vengeance – Solar Rocket Launcher

– Solar Rocket Launcher Corrective Measure – Void Machine Gun

As is the case for all non-Exotic weapon Patterns, you’ll need to get five individual Red Border copies of a weapon and extract the Deepsight Resonance to obtain its respective Pattern. Alternatively, you can use Deepsight Harmonizers on standard copies of each weapon for the same result. See our crafting guide for more information.

For a rundown of everything coming with Episode Heresy, including all-new Artifact perks and Destiny 2’s Star Wars collaboration, check out our hub.