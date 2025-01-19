Destiny 2 Episode Heresy is the perfect time for Bungie to bring back a beloved Exotic

Bungie’s bringing sweeping changes to Destiny 2 with Episode Heresy, including a massive overhaul to Arc subclasses granting a perfect opening for the return of a classic Exotic.

Zhalo Supercell is among a handful of Exotics in the original Destiny that has never been ported over to the sequel.

The studio has refrained from reintroducing some Exotics, like No Land Beyond, due to balancing concerns, but in Zhalo’s case, the Arc-element Auto Rifle has largely been superseded by other gear over the last seven years.

Riskrunner’s Superconductor perk, for example, mimics Zhalo’s ability to chain lightning between enemies, albeit with a prerequisite, and the latter’s other claim to fame, being one of the only primary weapons to deal Elemental damage, would be moot in Destiny 2’s sandbox.

However, with the introduction of a brand new, Arc-exclusive mechanic in Heresy, a reworked Zhalo Supercell could prove the perfect compliment to the Light subclass.

Bolt Charge

Bolt Charge is the name given to a new stacking buff Guardians can accrue through the use of specific Fragments, Aspects, and weapon perks.

Each stack grants melee energy and, upon reaching 10 stacks, the user’s next ability produces a lightning bolt with damage comparable to Solar Ignitions.

How would Zhalo Supercell fit into this new gameplay loop? With Bungie already confirming that weapon perks will be a source of Bolt Stacks, repurposing the Auto Rifle into an Exotic-strength Bolt Charge generator would retain its reputation as a synergistic Arc tool.

A substantial divergence from Zhalo’s original iteration the rework would be, no doubt, but it wouldn’t be a first. The return of Ice Breaker in Episode Revenant saw it receive substantial changes from the original, likewise for Dragon’s Breath and Hard Light.

For more information on Episode Heresy, check out our guide on the upcoming world-first race for new Dungeon, Sundered Doctrine, as well as every other major content update on the cards for Destiny 2 in 2025 and beyond.