Destiny 2’s Encore Exotic mission has a secret reward you need to find

Destiny 2 players have discovered a secret reward in Echoes Act 3’s Encore Exotic mission, and you’ll need to jump through some hoops to get it.

Arriving with August 27’s weekly reset, Encore sees Guardians venture into the core of Nessus in pursuit of the Conductor. Packed with puzzles and boss encounters, completing the mission’s standard difficulty awards access to Expert difficulty and the Exotic Auto Rifle, Choir of One.

You’ll need to complete the tougher variant to unlock Choir of One’s three Refit Catalysts, but there’s something else here too – an exclusive emblem that only 0.1% of Guardians have unlocked, as tracked by Light.gg.

Bungie The starting area of Destiny 2’s Encore mission

How to unlock the Transient Whisperer Emblem

To get your hands on the Transient Whisperer Emblem, you need to complete Encore on Expert difficulty within 35 minutes. However, to make the in-game timer appear and be eligible for the cosmetic, you first need to open a secret room at the start of Encore.

As soon as you load into Encore, head in a straight line to the cliff’s edge and look for a series of square-shaped rocks below. Continue dropping down the outcrop until you can go no further and then look to your right (while facing away from the cliff).

Assuming you’re in the right spot, there’ll be a small opening in the side of the cliff face and a ledge to jump to. Hop over and follow the path inside until you come to a wall adorned with a strange symbol.

Here, you’ll need to equip Whisper of the Worm (pulling from Collections works; it doesn’t need to remain equipped) to reveal a secret passage leading to another room. Inside you’ll find a portal which, when entered, will return you to the start of Encore with the 35:00 timer. Complete Encore before it reaches zero to claim the Emblem.

Bungie The Transient Whisperer Emblem

Now that you’ve uncovered Encore’s big secret, see what rewards worth farming are up for grabs following the September 10 weekly reset, as well as information on what Bungie has planned for Destiny 2 in 2025.