Destiny 2 Echoes Act 3 Machine Gun is a Solar build’s best friend

The third Act of Destiny 2’s Echoes goes live on August 27, bringing three more weapons for Guardians to chase God rolls for.

One of these, Speleologist, is a Machine Gun with access to terrific PvE perk combos, and it promises to be a must-have for Solar builds. As with other Vex-themed armaments, random-roll and Red Border Speleologists will be obtainable from Echoes activities when the update goes live.

Best Speleologist roll for PvE

Bungie

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Tactical Mag or Flared Magwell

Tactical Mag or Flared Magwell Perk 1: Stats for all or Envious Assassin

Stats for all or Envious Assassin Perk 2: Incandescent or Killing Tally

Incandescent or Killing Tally Masterwork: Reload Speed

As with most Machine Guns, Reload Speed is the primary stat you’ll want to optimize for Speleologist. Without perks, its reload time clocks in at almost five seconds, which is very slow by Destiny standards.

Tactical Mag and Flared Magwell boost this, with the latter providing a superior +15 to the stat on top of +5 Stability. Alternatively, Tactical Mag gives the same Stability boost but five less Reload Speed, the trade-off being an additional seven rounds in the magazine.

Killing Tally is best used if you’re aiming to build into monster-sized magazines, while Incandescent is going to be the default option for any Solar builds for the obvious synergy it provides. Likewise, Reload Speed is the obligatory Masterwork choice, though as a Rapid Fire Frame, Stability is another viable option.

Dexerto Martyr’s Retribution will also be reprised in Echoes Act 3.

Joining Speleologist in the loot pool on August 27 will be Chronology, a Void Trace Rifle with access to Destabilizing Rounds, and Martyr’s Retribution, a reprised Wave Frame Grenade Launcher from Season of Dawn. The latter is guaranteed to be a PvE mainstay thanks to its healing properties and we’ve already covered the roll you should be on the hunt for.

For everything you need to know about what’s coming with Act 3, check out our Echoes Act 3 hub.