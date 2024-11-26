Destiny 2 disables Warlock Exotic after insane bug one shots the Witness

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has disabled Ballidorse Wrathweavers after a game-breaking bug was discovered that made it possible to defeat raid bosses in a matter of seconds.

Ordinarily, Ballidorse Wrathweavers increases the damage taken by frozen enemies by 100% while Winter’s Wrath is active, but a bug amplified this to such an extent that it became possible to beat Destiny’s hardest encounters with ease, including even the Witness.

Acting swiftly following this discovery, Bungie confirmed on X/Twitter: “Due to an issue where more damage can be distributed than intended, the Warlock’s Ballidorse Wrathweavers exotic has been disabled until a fix can be implemented,” with this post being the latest update as of writing.

Why was Ballidorse Wrathweavers disabled?

The remarkable damage bug was discovered on November 25, when the community realized that the Warlock Exotic was not working as intended.

If you dealt overtime DPS using something like Witherhoard or Anarchy, froze a target with Winter’s Wrath and then attacked them, the damage dealt by the Stasis Super was amplified to absurd levels.

At its most extreme, this bug made it possible to not only solo the Witness but also one shot the final encounter of the Salvation’s Edge raid, dealing well over 15 million damage in a single blow.

Naturally, this trivilized every single encounter in the game. There’s simply no way to create challenging content when you can deal several times the damage required to clear a raid boss in one attack.

For context, the damage dealt here makes a mockery of the Craftening, another bug that happened back in September 2023 that allowed Guardians to merge craftable weapons and create some incredibly powerful guns.

These so-called “Funny Guns” were capable of melting bosses and made Destiny’s hardest content seem trivial. Despite this, the DPS they outputted was nothing compared to this latest bug, which makes the Craftening seem well balanced by comparison.

Unfortunately, Ballidorse Wrathweavers being disabled means anyone who used the Exotic will not be able to anymore. That includes both regular players and those making the most of the exploit, with any attempt to equip the Exotic returning the error message, “This item is not currently available. For more information, visit help.bungie.net.”

As for when the Warlock Exotic will be re-enabled, it likely won’t be until sometime in December. Typically, Bungie has taken at least a week or two to correct issues like this, so you’ll have to do without Ballidorse Wrathweavers for the time being.