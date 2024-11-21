Destiny 2 directory: Quick links to our tips & guides

Destiny 2 directory: Quick links to our tips & guidesDexerto
Looking for the ultimate resource to improve your Destiny 2 skills? Then look no further than our guide directory, full of tips and tricks to help you master raids, dominate PvP battles, and elevate your Guardian to new heights.
It’s a great time to be a Destiny 2 player, with the game going from strength to strength since in the seven years since its release. In fact, the game might just be in the best state it’s ever been in, with Patrick Dane calling the Final Shape expansion “one of the best ever made.”
So, whether you’re a new player looking to get into Destiny 2, or an experienced player looking for some extra tips and tricks, we’ve got a host of guides to help you out.
Weekly guides
Each week, Bungie tweaks and changes the game, adding new Raids and Dungeons, resets, and new locations for important characters. Our list of guides will help you find where and when these are happening.
- Weekly Raid schedule for Dungeons & Raids
- Trials of Osiris map and rewards
- Where is Xur? Location and exotics
- This week’s reset update and changes
Weapon guides
If you want to succeed in Destiny 2, you’ll need to have the best weapons. That’s why we’ve got a host of guides that tell you what you need for PvP or PvE combat, and breaks down the best weapons in each class.
- Best PvP weapons
- Top PvE weapons for Lightfall
- Must-have weapons and how to get them
- Top auto rifles for PvE and PvP
- Top rocket launchers for PvE and PvP
- Best linear fusion rifles
- Top combat bows
- Best hand cannons for PvE and PvP
- Best auto rifles for PvE and PvP
- Best swords for PvP and PvE
- Top hand cannons for PvE and PvP
- Hullabaloo god roll guide
- The Prophet god roll guide
Builds
It’s not just weapons that are important though, as you’ll need to set your Guardian up with the right build to maximize your playstyle.
The Final Shape expansion guides
- The Final Shape Complete Mission List
- The Final Shape Build Makes Legendary Campaign Easy
- The Final Shape Artifact – Every Mod and What to Use
- The Final Shape Exegesis Mission Guide
- The Final Shape Iconoclasm Mission Guide
- All New Exotics in The Final Shape
- The Final Shape Requiem Mission Guide
- Everything Getting Vaulted in The Final Shape
- How to Get Still Hunt in The Final Shape
- All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs in The Final Shape
Codes
