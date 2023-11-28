Destiny 2 director reveals Crucible Labs mode will join core PvP rotation

Destiny 2’s director Joe Blackburn has revealed that the Crucible Labs mode Checkmate will be joining the core Crucible playlist.

If there’s anything Bungie’s looter shooter is known for is its incredibly satisfying gunplay. Guns in Destiny, whether it’s a hand cannon or a trace rifle all feel fantastic to mess around with. Enemies are also just as enjoyable to slay, with over-the-top kill animations that really add that oomph players yearn for.

The same can be said for PvP, where great aim and smart usage of abilities can net you takedowns. However, PvP has had its fair amount of struggles in the past, with Bungie focusing so much on the PvE side of the game, PvP mains felt left behind often going without new content.

Now, however, it seems Bungie has new plans for The Crucible, with game director Joe Blackburn explaining the new changes coming in their Game Update video.

Destiny 2 brings Checkmate to core Crucible playlist

Game Director Joe Blackburn went on camera to speak candidly about the state of Destiny 2 after the announcement of delays for The Final Shape. There Blackburn spoke about several events coming up, the new Into the Light content update, and also gave some information about PvP.

The Crucible Labs game mode Checkmate will be joining the Crucible playlist. The mode focuses far more on gunplay, with higher health pools, slower ability charge rates, and limited access to special ammo.

The devs are looking to see what aspects of Checkmate work within the core Crucible playlist, with the idea of porting them over into Crucible as a whole.

“This is about creating a Crucible that is more strategic, is more focused on your guns, and is more focused on the loadout you’re bringing in to fight with,” Blackburn explained.

There’s no telling what these changes may bring to Destiny 2’s PvP sandbox, but with more focus on loadout and aim, it’s sure to appease some of the more diehard Crucible fans.